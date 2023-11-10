^

Sibol learns from Asiad esports stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 10:35am
PeSO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo
MANILA, Philippines – Sibol Pilipinas’ medal-less finish in the recent Hangzhou Asian Games is part of the learning curve of the sport and its athletes, the Philippine Esports Organization (Peso) said.

At a press conference Thursday evening, Peso executive director Marlon Marcelo said the Philippines was able to meet other countries that have stronger esports programs in the Asiad, such as Japan, Korea and China.

Marcelo described these countries as “different beasts from what we have seen so far.”

“So, that is part of our learning curve,” Marcelo said.

He added that they are currently eyeing to prepare better in the next Asian Games, which is anchored on their future plans, including next year’s Asia Pacific Predator League.

“There will be more chances of us getting scrimmages and getting competitive, as we move forward to the next phase of the journey which is making sure that in the next Asian Games in Japan, our Valorant, DOTA teams and other teams can go toe-to-toe because we’re more ready,” Marcelo stressed. 

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is slated from September to October 2026.

“It was only our first time to play in the Asian Games [in Hangzhou]. So, we’re really hoping that we get to the next level soon,” he added.

