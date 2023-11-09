Crossovers rally behind injured star Hernandez in hard-fought PVL win vs NXLED

Chery Tiggo's Imee Hernandez is being carried off after an injury.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers dedicated their grind-out 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 28-26 win over the NXLED Chameleons to the injured Imee Hernandez in their Premier Volleyball League match Thursday.

Hernandez exited midway through the second set after a bad fall.

Though understandably rattled by Hernandez’ exit, the Crossovers reverted to the game quickly as they had to fend off a tough challenge from the Chameleons.

When Hernandez left in the second canto, Chery were down late, 15-21, but they were able to turn it around and win the second set in extended fashion, 31-29.

As their teammate headed to the locker room, both Eya Laure and Mylene Paat drew strength from Hernandez to push themselves past the hump.

“Nagusap lang kami na yung game is syempre para din kay Imee kasi kumbaga meron kaming kasama na nasugatan or natumba so syempre kami na nandun, na naglalaro, kami yung lalaban para sa kanya,” said Laure.

“Kung ano man yung panalong gusto niyang makuha, makamit, kami yung nagwork para sakanya. So extra motivation din yun para di kami bumitaw o ibigay lang yung laro nang ganon ganon lang.”

Paat admitted that she, at first, had trouble getting her head out of what happened but with the help of Laure, and all her other teammates, she was able to return her focus.

“Naglalaro kami kanina para kay Imee and of course, personally, may mga trauma din sa mga ganong situation so, thankful kasi nung sinabi ni Eya na para kay Imee so nawala yung kaba ko sa loob ng court,” she said.

As for Hernandez’s current situation, Chery Tiggo remains hopeful that she will be able to return sooner rather than later.

“So far, wala pa kaming idea kung anong update sa kanya and we’re praying na nagulat lang so, may mga trauma na. Yun ang, ako habang naglalaro sana okay yung bata. Wala namang may gusto. Actually, nakalanding naman, yung pagpihit niya lang so, hopefully, medyo nagulat lang. Yun ang dinadasal namin ngayon sana maging ok siya,” said Chery deputy coach Kung Fu Reyes.

Chery faces the PLDT High Speed Hitters next on Saturday, November 11.