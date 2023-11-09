Que putts way into early contention in Hong Kong Open

MANILA, Philippines -- Angelo Que blazed the Hong Kong Golf Club’s surface with near-impeccable putting, coming up with 24 as he fired a four-under 66 and trail Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra and Aussie Cameron Smith by three at the start of the Hong Kong Open in Fanling on Thursday.

Que’s superb putting saved him seven pars, including on the tough No. 18, as he put together a pair of 33s marked by birdies on Nos. 4, 10, 13 and 17 and marred by a lone missed-green miscue on the 15th.

That remarkable first round showing put Que at joint 10th with 10 others, three shots behind Chacarra and Smith, whose pair of 63s netted them a one-stroke lead over Yubin Jan and Thai Gunn Charoenkul, who matched 64s at the short but challenging par-70 layout.

Chacarra, who placed fourth in last week’s Volvo China Open, birdied five of the first six holes at the back to highlight a 32-31 card, while Smith likewise sizzled with five birdies in a six-hole stretch from No. 12, including four straight from No. 14.

Cashing in on an early tee-start, Que, who tied for 25th in China, wrestled with his long game that saw him hit just eight fairways. He scrambled for par on the first hole then birdied the fourth. After back-to-back up-and-down pars, he saved two more on Nos. 9 and 10 and one-putted Nos. 12, 14 and 18.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena and Lloyd Go carded identical 68s for a share 36th with 16 others while Justin Quiban faltered with a 72.

Tabuena gunned down five birdies but three bogeys at the back stalled the ICTSI-backed ace’s charge in the $2 million event serving as third-to-last tournament on this year's Asian Tour calendar.

Go, on the other hand, came through with six birdies, including three straight from No. 12, but two bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 4 ruined his drive to inch closer to the leaders.

Over in Japan, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos eagled No. 18 and went on to fire a three-under 67, stalking locals Tatsuya Kotai, Takahiro Hatachi and Yujiro Ohori by just one stroke after 18 holes of the Sumitomo Mitsui Pacific Masters in Shizuoka Prefecture Thursday.

Delos Santos, who tied for 28th in last week’s Mynavi ABC Championship where Juvic Pagunsan, who co-led in the second round, was disqualified for signing a wrong scorecard, birdied No. 10 from where he started then gained another stroke on the 15th before dropping it on the next. But he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th and rebounded from a bogey on the first hole with a birdie on No. 6 to post a 35-32 round at the par-70 Pacific Club Gotemba course.

Out to redeem himself, Pagunsan birdied the last two holes at the back to break a two-birdie, two-bogey card for a 68 and a share of ninth.

Kotai, Hatachi and Ohori matched 66s to wrest a one-stroke lead over delos Santos and four others.