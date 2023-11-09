^

Sports

MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 5:45pm
MPBL launches social arm to aid former players
MPBL founder Sen. Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines -- There’s more to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) than just exciting games.

In a commendable cause, the league, owned by world boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, has launched the MPBL Kalinga aimed at providing help for all its former and current players in need of medical assistance.

The MPBL Kalinga, in just the first day of its noble mission, already had one beneficiary of necessary medical aid in Patrick Cabahug, a former player for Valenzuela and Cebu, due to his Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare immune disorder.

“Tutulong itong MPBL Kalinga sa mga players na akapaglaro sa MPBL. Tutulong sa mga pangangailangan nila,” said the eight-division world champion Pacquiao, also a former senator.

The MPBL Kalinga will also include coaches, staff, officials, utility and all other personalities under the league in the middle of its fifth season featuring cities and provinces around the country playing a distinct home-and-away format.

Even homegrown athletes down to the barangay levels may reach out to the league for needed aid as the MPBL puts a premium on its social responsibility beyond basketball with the “Kalinga” program.

“Ito ‘yung start but moving forward, anybody that has played for us na naghahanap ng tulong. Tutulungan namin,” added MPBL chief executive Joe Ramos, who was joined by league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

The funding for the noble cause will come from the potential fines and penalties on any infractions the current players and coaches may commit.

The MPBL Kalinga is just one of Pacquiao's new projects for the MPBL, which has a bevy of programs and initiatives in the works next season including a possible expansion from 29 teams.

But that can wait as Pacquiao beams with excitement to crown the new MPBL champion among the four teams left standing – Pampanga and San Juan from the North, and Bacoor and Batangas from the South.

“Sino kaya ang magiging champion ng 2023 MPBL? Hindi mo masigurado kasi iba ang playoffs, iba ang finals. Bilog ang bola so ‘di mo ma-predict kung sino talaga mananalo. Maraming pwedeng mangyari,” said Pacquiao.

The division finals, in a best-of-three format, fires off this weekend at the home turfs of North’s No. 1 seed Pampanga and South’s top-ranked Bacoor against the visitors, with the winners arranging a date in the national finals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MANNY PACQUIAO

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers shoot down Falcons for UAAP semis return

Archers shoot down Falcons for UAAP semis return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers are back in the UAAP Final Four after pulling away late against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 69-57,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts slip past Painters

Bolts slip past Painters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts survived the gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 107-102, to barge into the win column of the young PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater wallops Converge

Blackwater wallops Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Blackwater Bossing notched their first win in PBA Season 46 after obliterating the Converge FiberXers, 103-84, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals repel Generals to tighten hold on lead

Cardinals repel Generals to tighten hold on lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Mapua Cardinals solidified their grip on the top spot of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball play after squeaking past...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs beat Tamaraws to book semis berth

Bulldogs beat Tamaraws to book semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NU Bulldogs pulled away in the second half en route to drubbing the FEU Tamaraws, 68-57, in their UAAP Season 86 clash...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gerflor players urged to focus on PVL bid amid alleged financial issues

Gerflor players urged to focus on PVL bid amid alleged financial issues

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Gerflor Defenders are keeping their focus on the volleyball court as management deals with alleged financial issues during...
Sports
fbtw
Former Ateneo cheerleader turns sports agent in US

Former Ateneo cheerleader turns sports agent in US

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Former Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion (BBB) member Arc Aldrin Tolentino has successfully received his license as a sports agent...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Blackwater's lopsided win over the Converge FiberXers in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Commissioners' Cup action was not expected,...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with