Silay tennis youngsters to strut stuff in PPS netfest

Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 4:58pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Mayor Joedith Gallego National Junior Tennis Championships gets going, Friday November 9, at the Silay courts in Negros Occidental with the aim of providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

Close to 200 players are clashing for top honors in various age-group categories, with Hannah Divinagracia, Louchelaj Estember, and siblings Guillerma and Gennalyn Makilan leading the chase in the girls’ 18-and-under side. Jeremy Napiere, Miguel Alarcon, Enzo Alipo-on and Jay Lorico, on the other hand, banner the cast in the boys’ class of the premier category of the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The boys’ 16-, 14- and 12-and-U categories all drew packed 32-player draws, underscoring the enthusiasm of the young players not only to excel this week but also with an eye on future prospects.

This marks the first time that Silay City is hosting this kind of tournament, reflecting the city's commitment to encourage its youth and at the same time enhance the qualify of tennis among local players.

Mayor Gallego has pledged to make it an annual event as part of the city's sports program.

“We want to inspire the youth to pursue tennis as a sport and potentially secure opportunities to join top universities in Manila in the future,” said Gallego.

Meanwhile, Napiere also banners the 16-U cast that includes Andrian Rodriguez, Romell Gimena and Takuya Joson, while Rodriguez and Ciaran Alipo-on gain the top two seeding in the 14-U group of the week-long event also held as part of the PPS-PEPP junior program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Ciaran Alipo-on and Kent Largavista loom as the players to watch in the 12-and-U division while Kate Chavez, Kathyrine Bugna, Rodjun Largavista and Jacq Lorico are expected to slug it out for the top 10-and-unisex honors.

Divinagracia, on the other hand, also sees action in the 16-and-U category bannered by Kate Imalay with Estember and Queen Villa also in the hunt with Imalay also top-billing the 14-and-U play with Alexa Cruspero, Villa and Isobel Alipo-on.

Cruspero, Isobel Alipo-on, Bugna and Faith Makilan are tipped to dispute the 12-and-U diadem in the event which also stakes ranking points under the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) program.

Next up is the first Metro Iloilo Tennis Federation (MITF) Open, Juniors and Legends tournament slated Nov. 15-21 at the Metropolis courts in Iloilo City.

For details and listup, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

