Pagdanganan eyes strong start in Annika Driven by Gainbridge bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan hopes to build on her notable finishes in her last three tournaments, including two in the LPGA, as she sets out against some of the world’s best in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican unwrapping Thursday (Nov. 9) in Belleair, Florida.

In what could perhaps serve as the most crucial week in a career that has considerably picked up late in the season to get into the thick of the Race to CME Globe, Pagdanganan seeks to get going early against Swiss Albane Valenzuela and Sarak Kemp of Australia at 11:57 a.m. on No. 10 of the Pelican Golf Club.

Given up for lost in the CME Globe derby with a No. 129 ranking, the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan literally jumped to No. 48 with a tied for third finish in the Walmart NW Arkasas Championship and a joint second place effort in The Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America.

But after missing the two-leg Asian swing of the LPGA in Malaysia and Japan recently, the power-hitting Filipina slipped back to No. 60 heading to this week’s $3.25 championship.

Pagdanganan, however, gained some push after a runner-up finish in the LPGA of Taiwan’s Wistron Open two weeks ago.

“My game feels good. Aside from helping me gain confidence, it helped me learn how to manage my own expectations and be able to ease the pressure I put on myself,” said Pagdanganan. “It feels great to be able to play well after a pretty tough year. Hopefully, I can keep a consistent mindset moving forward.”

Only the Top 60 in the Race to CME Globe point standings will have the chance to compete for the $2 million winner’s check in the $7-million CME Group Tour Championship next week, meaning this week’s battle is the last window for the bidders to move inside the cutoff.

Otherwise, it will be their last for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina, who is way down at No. 121 in the ranking, is also in the Annika fold, clashing with Weiwei Zhang of China and Swede Louise Rydqvist at 8:38 a.m., also at the backside.

Bannering the elite cast is back-to-back defending champion Nelly Korda, former world No. Jin Young Ko and Swede Linn Grant, who are paired in a featured threesome at 7:43 a.m. on the first hole.