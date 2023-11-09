^

Sports

Pagdanganan eyes strong start in Annika Driven by Gainbridge bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 4:26pm
Pagdanganan eyes strong start in Annika Driven by Gainbridge bid
Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan hopes to build on her notable finishes in her last three tournaments, including two in the LPGA, as she sets out against some of the world’s best in the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican unwrapping Thursday (Nov. 9) in Belleair, Florida.

In what could perhaps serve as the most crucial week in a career that has considerably picked up late in the season to get into the thick of the Race to CME Globe, Pagdanganan seeks to get going early against Swiss Albane Valenzuela and Sarak Kemp of Australia at 11:57 a.m. on No. 10 of the Pelican Golf Club.

Given up for lost in the CME Globe derby with a No. 129 ranking, the ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan literally jumped to No. 48 with a tied for third finish in the Walmart NW Arkasas Championship and a joint second place effort in The Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America.

But after missing the two-leg Asian swing of the LPGA in Malaysia and Japan recently, the power-hitting Filipina slipped back to No. 60 heading to this week’s $3.25 championship.

Pagdanganan, however, gained some push after a runner-up finish in the LPGA of Taiwan’s Wistron Open two weeks ago.

“My game feels good. Aside from helping me gain confidence, it helped me learn how to manage my own expectations and be able to ease the pressure I put on myself,” said Pagdanganan. “It feels great to be able to play well after a pretty tough year. Hopefully, I can keep a consistent mindset moving forward.”

Only the Top 60 in the Race to CME Globe point standings will have the chance to compete for the $2 million winner’s check in the $7-million CME Group Tour Championship next week, meaning this week’s battle is the last window for the bidders to move inside the cutoff.

Otherwise, it will be their last for the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina, who is way down at No. 121 in the ranking, is also in the Annika fold, clashing with Weiwei Zhang of China and Swede Louise Rydqvist at 8:38 a.m., also at the backside.

Bannering the elite cast is back-to-back defending champion Nelly Korda, former world No. Jin Young Ko and Swede Linn Grant, who are paired in a featured threesome at 7:43 a.m. on the first hole.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers shoot down Falcons for UAAP semis return

Archers shoot down Falcons for UAAP semis return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The La Salle Green Archers are back in the UAAP Final Four after pulling away late against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 69-57,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts slip past Painters

Bolts slip past Painters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts survived the gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 107-102, to barge into the win column of the young PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals repel Generals to tighten hold on lead

Cardinals repel Generals to tighten hold on lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Mapua Cardinals solidified their grip on the top spot of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball play after squeaking past...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater wallops Converge

Blackwater wallops Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Blackwater Bossing notched their first win in PBA Season 46 after obliterating the Converge FiberXers, 103-84, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs beat Tamaraws to book semis berth

Bulldogs beat Tamaraws to book semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs pulled away in the second half en route to drubbing the FEU Tamaraws, 68-57, in their UAAP Season 86 clash...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

3 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson...
Sports
fbtw
PVL probes Gerflor for alleged non-payment of players

PVL probes Gerflor for alleged non-payment of players

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has looked into allegations hurled at the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders regarding non-payment...
Sports
fbtw
NBA stat review denies Adebayo rare 20-rebound triple-double

NBA stat review denies Adebayo rare 20-rebound triple-double

4 hours ago
Bam Adebayo's celebration of Miami's first 20-rebound triple-double turned out to be premature after an NBA statistical review...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with