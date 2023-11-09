^

Gerflor players urged to focus on PVL bid amid alleged financial issues

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 4:12pm
Gerflor Defenders head coach Sammy Acaylar
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Gerflor Defenders are keeping their focus on the volleyball court as management deals with alleged financial issues during the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

As the Defenders fell to 0-6, head coach Sammy Acaylar said he’s encouraging his coaching staff and players to compartmentalize.

“I told my players to focus on the game. That was during our meditation. I told them na alisin nila ang mga negative… Because it is a game and we don't like that, kaming coaches and the players in which ay hindi kami dapat mag-sacrifice kasi we do our jobs,” said Acaylar.

Gerflor showed up early on game day and battled the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in three sets, even as social media buzzed with allegations of players not getting their salaries, along with other claims within the team.

The whole brouhaha first took flight because of a post on online forum Reddit.

“I told my players, as a player they have to do their job. Hindi naming iniintindi ang problema, hindi namin iniintindi ang nangyayari, it's up to the management kung ano ang gustong mangyari,” he said. 

“Basta kami ang trabaho naming maglaro, magbigay ng name ng company kasi we don't like na mapahiya ang company sa amin.”

He also clarified that the players will continue with the team until further notice, but said that they will also move as needed if the issue deepens.

“Yes, at the moment, trabaho muna namin ang iintindihin namin, saka kami kikilos, saka kami gagalaw if worse comes to worst,” said the coach. 

“So hangga't maari na ma-solve ang problem, kailangan mayroong solusyon. Kung wala, I told my players, kung wala pa talaga, saka kami kikilos.”

Still, Acaylar admitted that the issue was bringing his team down. But with his coaching staff’s help, they’re able to reel them back in and keep them focused on the next game.

“Actually, mababa ang morale nila. Sino ba namang players na talo na nga kami, sandamakmak pa ang problema. Pero, I control my players. As a coach for how many years, as a national team coach, lahat ng natututunan ko to motivate all the players, binigay ko sa kanila ngayon,” said Acaylar.

Gerflor next faces the Farm Fresh Foxies on Tuesday, November 14, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
