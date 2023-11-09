Former Ateneo cheerleader turns sports agent in US

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion (BBB) member Arc Aldrin Tolentino has successfully received his license as a sports agent in the United States.

After serving with the BBB and cheering on Ateneo sports teams from 2004 to 2008, Tolentino went to law school also at Ateneo. He pursued higher studies at the University of Southern California (USC), where he graduated with honors while also receiving a license to also practice law in the US.

“I had an eye for sports law,” shared Tolentino of his specific goal. “I had always loved watching and playing different sports since I was a young boy. And it wasn’t just one sport — I was interested in a lot of sports, including the National Football League or even golf.”

While studying at USC, Arc was exposed even more to sports in Los Angeles and became more encouraged to go into the sports industry.

“We all know that Los Angeles is a top sports and entertainment destination with some very successful sports franchises,” related Tolentino. “I felt that I could do something to tie it into my legal profession. It is very competitive, I know that. But that is part of the challenge.”

“The sports agency business is very lucrative and competitive with big agencies and powerful agents who handle the top athletes. The way I started my journey is by enrolling in sports management courses and by connecting to people who work in sports — agents, lawyers, media. You have to tap into connections which is essentially the business.”

While looking to sign up clients, Tolentino put up his own sports podcast, Ballers and Suits, where among his guests has been notable American media personality Colin Cowherd.

“One of the things I learned is to never be afraid to connect and approach people. Connections are important. But so are you. If you bring value to people, they will talk and connect with you. Regarding connections, I used the USC route to connect with alumni who are professional golfers and are in the NFL.”

“Another crucial lesson is to be affected by rejection. You just continue; keep going on because when you land your clients, the hardship will all be worth it.”