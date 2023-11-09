^

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 2:07pm
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson said.

Robinson and the 8-3 Green Archers have now won five straight games in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament following their 69-57 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons Wednesday night.

In the process, the team clinched its Final Four ticket after last season's absence.

But before the team's five-game winning streak, the Taft-based cagers were at a level 3-3 slate as they earlier dropped close games to rival Ateneo, NU and UP.

"I guess these guys were challenged during the times that we were struggling. Instead of them looking for other excuses, they just responded," Robinson told reporters Wednesday.

"They know how hard it is to represent DLSU. They know the struggles that they've been through. And what was important to us is we just kept our circle solid, you know, when we lost to Ateneo that first round really hurt us but it also it also bonded us," he added.

Following the first round loss against the Fighting Maroons, they recorded convincing wins over the UE Red Warriors, the UST Growling Tigers, NU, UP and Adamson.

All but one game in the stretch were won with double-digit cushions.
The Archers won by nine points in their second-round rematch with the Fighting Maroons.

"You know the time that we spent together sharing those struggles, you know, we bicker, we fight inside. They know that that, I mean that's the only time that we're gonna learn and grow," Robinson continued.

"I'm learning from them, trying to be with these young men. And again, what's important is we're a united front. We want to make sure that... we're gonna take the opportunity to always, always represent DLSU."

"We always strive to be the best versions of ourselves."

Entering the last three elimination games, La Salle will be facing UE, FEU and Ateneo as it aims to snatch one of two twice-to-beat semifinal spots.

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
