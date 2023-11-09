PVL probes Gerflor for alleged non-payment of players

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League has looked into allegations hurled at the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders regarding non-payment of player salaries.

An anonymous Reddit user, writing under the username "Fun_Reputation 2513", posted on the blogging site almost a week ago that a certain PVL team is not paying their players despite their contracts.

"We have not yet received our salary! We are always being promised that the check from the sponsor will come the following week," a part of the Reddit post read.

"We have contracts that are notarized. We have our Games and Amusement Board IDs that show that we are professionals. Hopefully, our managers are also professionals!" it added.

The Redditor also accused that a manager is spreading rumors about members of the team.

"They are not giving our salary on time and yet they spread rumors about us. Some of us are already without salaries for a month and a half already."

Another Reddit user commented that the team the post was referring to was "Gerflor," and the original poster replied in the affirmative.

In a statement, the PVL said it is now investigating the matter.

"The PVL would like to inform everyone that the situation concerning the Gerflor Defenders and their players is currently under investigation," the league said.

"Rest assured, we are committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team's representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard," it added.

Meanwhile, retired volleyball player Carmela Tunay also posted the Reddit post on Facebook and Twitter, slamming the team in question.

"For a team whose jerseys are full of logos of sponsors, where are the budgets for the players? I hope the PVL and GAB look into this [because] right before I retired, [me] and my former teammates were also victimized by someone named in this post," Tunay said.

Gerflor is currently holding a 0-5 win-loss record in the PVL All-Filipino Conference as of writing.

"We take these matters seriously and will take all necessary steps to ensure the integrity and fairness of our league," said the PVL.