Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 12:18pm
NU head coach Jeff Napa
MANILA, Philippines -- After clinching their second straight UAAP Final Four berth, the NU Bulldogs are aiming for something bigger.

After the Bulldogs' 68-57 win over the FEU Tamaraws Wednesday, NU head coach Jeff Napa said that they want to see how far they can go this UAAP Season 86.

"We are in the Final Four, but it does not stop there. We have a goal, and we have a dream that we want to achieve," Napa told reporters in Filipino.

"That is why, we are challenging ourselves so at least we can know how far we can get to," he added.

The team is currently tied with the UP Fighting Maroons with a 9-2 slate through 11 games, looking primed to clinch a twice-to-beat semis advantage.

They still have three games left in the eliminations -- against UST, Adamson and UP.

This, with the 8-3 La Salle breathing down their neck for the coveted twice-to-beat bonus.

"This is the challenge for us, because like in the NCAA, there is the March Madness. So, our mindset right now is to make every game count," Napa said.

"We will shift our focus against UST on Saturday," he added.

After winning the championship in the UAAP Season 77, NU made the playoffs the next season.

However, the next five seasons, they failed to make the Final Four.

They were only able to reach the semifinals once again last season as the third seed, but they were defeated by the Fighting Maroons.

"We really have something to look forward to, our goal. I would like to see how far we can get to."

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
