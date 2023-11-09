Hot-shooting Knicks rout Wembanyama, Spurs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in the game at Madison Square Garden on November 08, 2023 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines -- The New York Knicks showed its trademark hard-nosed defense and rained down 19 3-pointers over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, 126-105, Thursday morning (Manila time.)

RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson made five 3-pointers each for the Knicks, as their hot shooting seemed contagious.

The whole team ended up making 19-of-42 from beyond the arc as their lead grew to as much as 30 points.

From the get-go, the Knicks waxed hot, jumping to an early 17-point lead, 29-12, following a 3-pointer by Donte Divincenzo.

While the Spurs were able to cut the deficit to 14, 108-94, with 7:05 left in the final quarter after a triple by Keldon Johnson, Julius Randle answered with a trey of his own with six minutes left to help the Knicks keep their distance.

More 3-pointers by Brunson and Immanuel Quickley, as well as a dunk plus the foul by RJ Barrett, plunged the dagger to the Spurs' heart.

Wembanyama struggled through the first three quarters of the game, making his first field goal at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter -- a face-up jumper over Isaiah Hartenstein.

Prior to that, the 7-foot-4 big man was shooting blanks against the defense of Mitchell Robinson and Hartenstein.

Despite this, Wembanyama ended in double-digits as he finished with 14 ponits and nine rebounds.

Jeremy Sochan led the 3-5 Spurs with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Brunson, Barrett and Randle had 25, 24 and 23, respectively for the 4-4 Knicks.