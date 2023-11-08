^

Archers shoot down Falcons for UAAP semis return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 8:59pm
Kevin Quiambao was a man on a mission against Adamson, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Green Archers are back in the UAAP Final Four after pulling away late against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 69-57, Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With Adamson trailing by just four, 53-57, following a 3-pointer by Monty Montebon, the Green Archers uncorked five straight points capped by a Mark Nonoy three pointer to take a 62-53 lead with less than six minutes left.

OJ Ojarikre answered with a deuce, but a Mark Phillips putback dunk gave them enough cushion with 5:10 left.

A layup by Jhon Calisay cut the lead anew, but the two teams figured in a dry spell.

A split from the line by Quiambao and a breakaway layup by Joshua David off a steal gave them the 10-point lead, 67-57.

A pair of free throws by Quiambao set the final score.

Quiambao had another double-double for La Salle, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a block.

Adamson's Didat Hanapi, meanwhile, had a game-high 16 points.

The Green Archers outrebounded Adamson, 50 to 40.

La Salle is going into the last three elimination games with an 8-3 record.

Their win clinched the third playoff spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tourney.

Earlier in the day, the UP Fighting Maroons and the NU Bulldogs clinched their spots in the Final Four.

Adamson, meanwhile, is now tied with the Ateneo Blue Eagles with a 5-6 slate.

The Blue Eagles and the Falcons are currently battling for the fourth and final spot in the playoffs.

