Cardinals repel Generals to tighten hold on lead

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mapua Cardinals solidified their grip on the top spot of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball play after squeaking past the EAC Generals, 83-77, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Mapua started off hot, taking an 11-point lead after the first quarter, 27-16.

With the Cardinals holding on to a nine-point lead, 58-49, following a Nat Cosejo layup with about a minute remaining in the third quarter, they scored 10 straight, 68-49, stretching to the 7:44 mark of the final canto.

The run was capped by a Ryle Rosillo jumper off a Clint Escamis assist.

EAC, however, cut the lead to just eight, 62-70, after a 14-2 run punctuated by free throws by Kyle Ochavo.

They further cut the lead to just two, 73-75, after an and-one by JP Maguliano, with 1:35 remaining.

Jopet Soriano scored for the Cardinals off a layup to stop the bleeding.

After a split from the line by Maguliano with 54 seconds left, Escamis hit the dagger 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, 80-74.

It was enough for Mapua to bag the win and stay on top of the competition.

Escamis had 17 points and eight rebounds for Mapua, with Warren Bonifacio following with 14 markers.

Maguliano's 29-point, 10-rebound performance was not enough to tow EAC to the win.

Mapua is now in solo first with an 11-3 win-loss record.

EAC, meanwhile, dropped to 7-7, good for sixth.

Meanwhile, the San Sebastian College Golden Stags crushed the Letran Knights, 94-75, earlier in the day.

Rafael Are and Romel Calahat had 23 and 21 points, respectively, for the 5-9 Stags, which earlier held a 29-point lead.

Jay Garupil finished with 16 points for the 1-13 Knights, who played without Kurt Reyson.