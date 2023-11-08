^

Blackwater wallops Converge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 6:55pm
Blackwater wallops Converge
Chris Ortiz (left) had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackwater Bossing.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing notched their first win in PBA Season 46 after obliterating the Converge FiberXers, 103-84, Wednesday evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

It was a dominating display for the Bossing, who put up a nine-point lead after the first quarter, 27-18, following a jumper by Myke Ayonayon.

While Converge took a two-point lead, 33-31, in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Jerrick Balanza, the Bossing turned things around and overtook their foes by, 43-33, off a 12-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Tyrus Hill.

They carried the momentum the rest of the game.

Blackwater built a 27-point lead late in the game, 98-71, with 3:26 left in the game off a JVee Casio layup.

The Bossing shot well from the field, finishing 40-of-78 from the floor, good for 51%.

The FiberXers, meanwhile, were cold, making only 32 of their 95 attempts, equivalent to 33% shooting.

Chris Ortiz led the Bossing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Casio and Ayonayon had 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Blackwater.

Tom Vodanovich had 20 points and 18 boards for Converge.

Mac Tallo had 15 markers and two assists in his FiberXers debut.

Blackwater made 48 points in the paint compared to just 32 for Converge.

