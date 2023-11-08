^

Bulldogs beat Tamaraws to book semis berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 6:25pm
Jake Figueroa (20) had 15 points for NU
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NU Bulldogs pulled away in the second half en route to drubbing the FEU Tamaraws, 68-57, in their UAAP Season 86 clash Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to clinch a Final Four spot.

With the game close at the half, 37-32, NU scored nine straight points to open the third quarter and race to a 46-32 lead.

After LJay Gonzales stopped the bleeding for the Tamaraws, NU continued to pounce, mounting an 18-point lead following a big dunk by Jolo Manansala off the slick pass by Reinhard Jumamoy.

FEU answered with nine straight points to cut the lead to double digits, 55-46, capped by a James Tempra shot.

However, Manansala hit a booming 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth.

NU carried the momentum to the finish line as they regained their 18 point lead, 66-48, with six minutes remaining following a shot by Manansala.

The Morayta-based cagers ended the game with a 9-2 run, but it was too late for them to mount a comeback.

Jake Figueroa led NU with 15 points and six rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting.

Manansala and PJ Palacielo had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Gonzales had a double-double for the Tamaraws with 14 points and 11 boards.

Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa said that while the team already reached its goal to make the Final Four, they are aiming for much more.

NU is going to the semis with a 9-2 record, strengthening their bid for the twice-to-beat advantage.

FEU, on the other hand, dropped to 3-8.

