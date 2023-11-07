^

18 cage squads duke it out in Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup

November 7, 2023 | 3:47pm
From left: Pilipinas Super League marketing head Bearwin Meily, commissioner Allan Caidic, president Chris Bautista and CEO Bong Baribar.

MANILA, Philippines – The Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup has just gotten bigger and stronger with at least 18 professional teams seeing action starting Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Newly appointed league commissioner Allan Caidic laid down the tournament details in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Also on hand were PSL president Chris Bautista, CEO Bong Baribar and marketing head Bearwin Meily. 

Caidic, the former PBA superstar who donned the national colors countless times, said two more teams are trying to squeeze in and join those from Cainta, Manila, Quezon, Pampanga, Davao, Novaliches, Makati, Mindoro, Aklan, San Juan, Pampanga, Camarines Norte and Quezon City. 

After a single-round elimination, the top 16 teams will advance with the top eight enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage, leading to the quarterfinals and the best-of-three semis and best-of-three finals.

Manila and Cainta will collide on opening day and will also feature a mini-concert from Bamboo.

The winning team will receive the grand prize of P2 million, runner-up P500,000, third-placer P300,000 and fourth-placer P200,000. The tournament will run until the third week of March.

“After the President’s Cup, we are looking at a grassroots tournament for the 15, 17 and 19-year-old age groups, and also the Global Cup where regional champions from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to face all-Filipino teams from the United States, Australia, Canada and Dubai,” said Caidic.

Games will be played Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will be aired on IBC 13. Venues are the Filoil Center, Ynares Center, Paco Arena, Rizal Memorial Stadium, Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Philsports.

Caidic, arguably the greatest shooter ever in Philippine basketball, stressed that the league is here to provide more opportunities for the Filipino players.

“Our vision is to help. We are not here to compete with the other leagues but provide added opportunities,” he said during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

“Marami kaming plano. Our calendar for the whole year is very exciting,” said Bautista.

