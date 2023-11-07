^

Sports

Asian MMA fighters share spotlight in massive UFC 295

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 12:25pm
Asian MMA fighters share spotlight in massive UFC 295
South Korea's Kang Kyung-ho (left) and Myanmar-born Joshua Van
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – While all eyes will undoubtedly be on that pair of titanic tussles between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira as well as the Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall fights in UFC 295 on Sunday, November 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, there will be two big fights featuring three up and coming Asian fighters.

South Korea's “Mr. Perfect” Kang Kyung-ho will shoot for a place in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings when he takes on John Castañeda in the preliminary card. Kang (19-9-0, 1 no contest) is on a two-fight win streak. 

Castañeda will not be easy pickings though. With a 20-6-0 record, Castañeda, the Minneapolis native is himself coming off a unanimous decision win over Muin Gafurov. 

Kang has spent 10 years in the UFC, and it is only now where he has come within sniffing distance of a top rank berth. At 36 years of age, time is not on his side and if this Busan native wants that title shot, he needs to beat Castañeda and win at least two more fights.

Meanwhile, Myanmar-born Joshua Van (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) is just 22 years old, but his two UFC bouts have been must-see-TV. Van wants to remain undefeated in UFC and cement his prospect status when he clashes with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Kevin Borjas (9-1, fighting out of Lima, Peru) at flyweight.

In his last UFC outing, Van eked out a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

UFC 295 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Globalization evident in PBA

Globalization evident in PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The various countries represented by the PBA’s 12 imports in the Commissioner’s Cup this season reflects the globalization...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, GenSan clash in win-or-go home MPBL South semis duel

Batangas, GenSan clash in win-or-go home MPBL South semis duel

20 hours ago
Batangas City and General Santos City dispute the right to challenge Bacoor for the South Division crown on Tuesday in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bravo, JM! Lyceum guard earns weekly NCAA accolade

Bravo, JM! Lyceum guard earns weekly NCAA accolade

1 day ago
This time, it was JM Bravo's turn to be the hero for LPU.
Sports
fbtw
Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

Rebuilding Nueva Ecija aims to field stronger MPBL squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
PBA brings World Cup flavor

PBA brings World Cup flavor

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The PBA is taking a page off the FIBA World Cup storybook in welcoming eight imports with national team experience from different...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Francisco to host 2025 NBA All-Star game

San Francisco to host 2025 NBA All-Star game

2 hours ago
The 2025 NBA All-Star game will be held at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center home in San Francisco.
Sports
fbtw
Triple Giga signal stays strong

Triple Giga signal stays strong

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
TNT made quick work of its pool assignments to cruise to the quarterfinals of Leg 4 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference...
Sports
fbtw
EJ&rsquo;s dad to jump in Asia Masters

EJ’s dad to jump in Asia Masters

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The pole is passed from father to son and back to the father. Emerson Obiena taught his son EJ how to vault and was his coach...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija planting new seeds in MPBL

Nueva Ecija planting new seeds in MPBL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Le...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with