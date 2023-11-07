Asian MMA fighters share spotlight in massive UFC 295

MANILA, Philippines – While all eyes will undoubtedly be on that pair of titanic tussles between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira as well as the Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall fights in UFC 295 on Sunday, November 12 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, there will be two big fights featuring three up and coming Asian fighters.

South Korea's “Mr. Perfect” Kang Kyung-ho will shoot for a place in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings when he takes on John Castañeda in the preliminary card. Kang (19-9-0, 1 no contest) is on a two-fight win streak.

Castañeda will not be easy pickings though. With a 20-6-0 record, Castañeda, the Minneapolis native is himself coming off a unanimous decision win over Muin Gafurov.

Kang has spent 10 years in the UFC, and it is only now where he has come within sniffing distance of a top rank berth. At 36 years of age, time is not on his side and if this Busan native wants that title shot, he needs to beat Castañeda and win at least two more fights.

Meanwhile, Myanmar-born Joshua Van (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) is just 22 years old, but his two UFC bouts have been must-see-TV. Van wants to remain undefeated in UFC and cement his prospect status when he clashes with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Kevin Borjas (9-1, fighting out of Lima, Peru) at flyweight.

In his last UFC outing, Van eked out a split decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

UFC 295 will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.