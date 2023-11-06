^

Sports

Dalby knocks out Bonfim in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 12:15pm
Dalby knocks out Bonfim in UFC Fight Night
Nicolas Dalby (right) tries to land a punch on Gabriel Bonfim.
Getty Images / UFC

MANILA, Philippines – UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo, Brazil saw the home crowd’s sons go 7-3, including main eventer Jailton Almeida, who defeated Derrick Lewis via unanimous decision in five rounds. 

The one guy to bloody that big time was Danish fighter Nicolas Dalby, who whooped previously undefeated wunderkind Gabriel Bonfim with a highly impressive second-round technical knockout.

Dalby, older at 38, was up against Bonfim, who aside from being 12 years younger was even touted to be “UFC-ready” even before joining the UFC. Bonfim looked good winning his first three UFC matches until he ran into Dalby.

The Dane was relentless and did not allow the Brazilian time to think. Despite getting tagged on a few occasions, Dalby was always in Bonfim’s face. By the second round, he hurt Bonfim and backed him into the cage. There, Dalby struck him four times with a knee that sent the Brazilian crashing onto the canvas. As soon as he hit the deck. Dalby was on him, dropping hammer fists until the referee waded in and put an end to the fight at the 4:33 mark.

The crowd at the Ibirapuera Arena was in shock as their best and brightest lay on the canvas.

This was the second consecutive fight for Dalby where he was the underdog and he totally destroyed his opponent, who had been the odds-on favorite.

Previously, he tenderized Muslim Salikhov, who did not know what hit him. Dalby applied the same relentless tactics against Bonfim, and it paid handsome dividends. Aside from the victory, both Dalby and Bonfim took the $50,000 bonus for being awarded Fight of the Night.

“The Brazilian fans, you are amazing! We knew he would come out guns blazing, and he did. His top control was pretty good. I do what I do, I turn it into a dogfight, and I get the victory. Give me a top 15 next time, and let's do a fight in Copenhagen!" said Dalby.

Dalby improved to 23-4-1, while Bonfim’s lone blemish put him at 15-1-0.

Said Dalby to this author pre-fighter, “This is the best birthday gift for myself.” Dalby turns 39 this November 16. 

UFC Fight Night was shown live on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The promotion’s next event is UFC 295, which features the return of Jiri Prochazka, who battles Alex Peireira for the light heavyweight belt on Sunday, November 12, at 11 a.m.

