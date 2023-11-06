^

Sports

Gomera, Mercado rule PPS Dumaguete netfest

Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 11:56am
Gomera, Mercado rule PPS Dumaguete netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Mcleen Gomera foiled doubles partner Kenzo Brodeth in a furious back-and-forth duel in the decider, hacking out a tough 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 victory to claim the boys’ 16-and-under singles crown and complete a two-title romp in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior Tennis Championships at the Praxevilla courts in Dumaguete City over the weekend.

As he foiled Brodeth’s bid for another “twinkill” following the Ormoc City bet’s triumph in 14-and-U play, the top-seeded Gomera from Bacolod, Lanao del Norte posted his own “double” feat as he nailed the 18-and-U diadem via a 7-5, 6-0 triumph over Gerald Gemida.

Bulacan’s Chloe Mercado later shared the MVP honors with Gomera as she scored a 6-4, 4-3(ret.) win over Judy Ann Padilla to pocket the girls’ 18-and-U trophy in the Group I event held as part of the Negros Oriental Sports Development Program (NOSDEP) and sponsored by Gov. Sagarbarria.

Earlier, Padilla, from Ozamiz City, also ended doubles pal Kimi Brodeth’s run of two-title romps in the PPS-PEPP circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro as she squeezed out a hard-earned 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 victory in the semis, only to cramp out against Mercado in the finals.

Kimi Brodeth earlier dominated Mercado to secure the 16-and-U diadem on a 6-2, 6-0 rout.

Meanwhile, Caroliean Fiel ripped Everett Niera, 4-1, 4-2, to clinch the 10-unisex crown and though she fell short of her bid in the 12-and-U finals after bowing to fellow Ormoc City bet Chrystell Laguna, 5-7, 6-3, 7-10, the young campaigner split the MVP honors with Mercado in their side of the competition.

Unranked Ma. Nina Torrejos, also from Ormoc, upended top seed Kate Imalay, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, to snare the girls’ 12-and-U title, while local bet Armik Serillo blasted Tayasan, Negros Oriental’s Rafa Callao, 6-0, 6-2, to seal the boys’ 12-and-U crown.

Kimi Brodeth and Padilla later teamed up to rout Mae Gulagula and Angel Vosotros, 8-0, to bag the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title with Kenzon Brodeth and Gomera beating Manuel Joson and El Zylter Tagalog, 8-4, in the boys’ final.

Chrystell Laguna and Torrejos rammed past Darylle Pancito and Gillean Redulla, 8-1, while Christian Laguna and Andrian Rodriguez tripped Xian Calagos and Niere, 8-4, to share the 14-and-U doubles plums.

Fiel and James Estrella edged Clemente Barrera iii and Zack Gauran, 8-6, to win the 10-unisex trophy.

Action shifts to Negros Occidental for the Mayor Joedith Gallego National Junior Championships on Nov. 9-13 at the Silay City courts while the first Metro Iloilo Tennis Federation (MITF) Open, Juniors and Legends tournament will be held from Nov. 15-21 at the Metropolis courts in Iloilo City.

For details and listup, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

Cardinals, Pirates stay at helm

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Mapua and Lyceum of the Philippines University hurdled their respective rivals yesterday to remain joint leaders in NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Chairman&rsquo;s Cup up

Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup up

13 hours ago
A spruced-up Palmer course will be on spotlight when it plays host next week to close to 500 members and guests in the 19th...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

Quiambao takes charge as Archers get back at Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao took over when the La Salle Green Archers needed it most as they took revenge against the UP Fighting Maroons,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

Lady Bulldogs gain shot at SSL title repeat

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Reigning champion National U drubbed Adamson, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, to book a finals return trip in the Shakey’ Super...
Sports
fbtw
IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa draws strong foreign cast

13 hours ago
Five months after ruling the full IRONMAN Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic, Dutchman Eric van der Linden is back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

Pelicans guard McCollum out with another collapsed lung

2 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum has been diagnosed with a small right lung collapse, marking his second such situation...
Sports
fbtw
Guardian&rsquo;s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion

Guardian’s Hive crowned 1st League of Legends Empyrean Cup champion

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Guardian’s Hive survived 256 teams to come out on top of the first official League of Legends tournament in the Philippines:...
Sports
fbtw
Durant leads Suns past Pistons; Cavs end Warriors' mastery

Durant leads Suns past Pistons; Cavs end Warriors' mastery

2 hours ago
Kevin Durant scored 41 points to lead the Phoenix Suns over Detroit and former Suns coach Monty Williams, while Britain's...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots off to winning start

Hotshots off to winning start

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The Hotshots, who went 11-0 in the “filler meet” during the long off-season, quickly picked up a W in the actual...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with