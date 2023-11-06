Gomera, Mercado rule PPS Dumaguete netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Mcleen Gomera foiled doubles partner Kenzo Brodeth in a furious back-and-forth duel in the decider, hacking out a tough 2-6, 6-3, 12-10 victory to claim the boys’ 16-and-under singles crown and complete a two-title romp in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior Tennis Championships at the Praxevilla courts in Dumaguete City over the weekend.

As he foiled Brodeth’s bid for another “twinkill” following the Ormoc City bet’s triumph in 14-and-U play, the top-seeded Gomera from Bacolod, Lanao del Norte posted his own “double” feat as he nailed the 18-and-U diadem via a 7-5, 6-0 triumph over Gerald Gemida.

Bulacan’s Chloe Mercado later shared the MVP honors with Gomera as she scored a 6-4, 4-3(ret.) win over Judy Ann Padilla to pocket the girls’ 18-and-U trophy in the Group I event held as part of the Negros Oriental Sports Development Program (NOSDEP) and sponsored by Gov. Sagarbarria.

Earlier, Padilla, from Ozamiz City, also ended doubles pal Kimi Brodeth’s run of two-title romps in the PPS-PEPP circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro as she squeezed out a hard-earned 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 victory in the semis, only to cramp out against Mercado in the finals.

Kimi Brodeth earlier dominated Mercado to secure the 16-and-U diadem on a 6-2, 6-0 rout.

Meanwhile, Caroliean Fiel ripped Everett Niera, 4-1, 4-2, to clinch the 10-unisex crown and though she fell short of her bid in the 12-and-U finals after bowing to fellow Ormoc City bet Chrystell Laguna, 5-7, 6-3, 7-10, the young campaigner split the MVP honors with Mercado in their side of the competition.

Unranked Ma. Nina Torrejos, also from Ormoc, upended top seed Kate Imalay, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, to snare the girls’ 12-and-U title, while local bet Armik Serillo blasted Tayasan, Negros Oriental’s Rafa Callao, 6-0, 6-2, to seal the boys’ 12-and-U crown.

Kimi Brodeth and Padilla later teamed up to rout Mae Gulagula and Angel Vosotros, 8-0, to bag the girls’ 18-and-U doubles title with Kenzon Brodeth and Gomera beating Manuel Joson and El Zylter Tagalog, 8-4, in the boys’ final.

Chrystell Laguna and Torrejos rammed past Darylle Pancito and Gillean Redulla, 8-1, while Christian Laguna and Andrian Rodriguez tripped Xian Calagos and Niere, 8-4, to share the 14-and-U doubles plums.

Fiel and James Estrella edged Clemente Barrera iii and Zack Gauran, 8-6, to win the 10-unisex trophy.

Action shifts to Negros Occidental for the Mayor Joedith Gallego National Junior Championships on Nov. 9-13 at the Silay City courts while the first Metro Iloilo Tennis Federation (MITF) Open, Juniors and Legends tournament will be held from Nov. 15-21 at the Metropolis courts in Iloilo City.

For details and listup, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.