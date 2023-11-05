Hotshots weather Miller, Tropang Giga for PBA opening-day win

Magnolia import Tyler Bey finished with a monster double-double of 31 points and 20 rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots survived a 37-point explosion of Quincy Miller as they notched the first win of PBA Season 48 at the expense of the depleted TNT Tropang Giga, 110-102, Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

In the PBA season opener, Magnolia used a balanced scoring effort to build a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, 100-81.

But a 3-pointer by Miller sparked the TNT as they crept closer.

Calvin Oftana, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Glenn Khobuntin helped the Tropang Giga cut the lead to just six, 108-102, with a little over a minute remaining in the game.

TNT then showcased a stellar defense, but could not secure the rebound.

The Hotshots were able to grab four offensive rebounds, the last of which was a putback dunk by Tyler Bey that secured the victory.

Bey led Magnolia with a monster double-double of 31 points and 20 rebounds.

He was followed by Mark Barroca, who had 19 points off the bench.

Seconding Miller’s 37-point outburst was Oftana, who had 28 points for the Tropang Giga.

He was able to make seven-of-13 from 3-point territory.

TNT missed the services of RR Pogoy, Mikey Williams, JP Erram and Justin Chua in the game.