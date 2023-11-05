^

Red Warriors escape Tamaraws in OT to stay afloat

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 5:58pm
Rey Remogat (left) had 34 points for UE
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors survived the gritty FEU Tamaraws, 87-86, in overtime Sunday afternoon to keep their UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament playoff bid alive.

UE led by 10 points, 87-77, with less than 40 seconds remaining in overtime.

Jorick Bautista, however, cut the lead to just one after unleashing three 3-pointers.

His first 3-pointer came with 34.2 seconds left in overtime — an off-balanced attempt from the right wing.

When FEU stole the ball with 25.2 seconds remaining in the game, they had two missed attempts to inch closer.

But after Bautista took the rebound, he heaved a booming triple from way beyond, finding the net with 4.8 seconds left.

The guard banked another 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Rey Remogat then threw the ball down the court as time expired.

The game went down the wire in regulation, as FEU tied the game at 72 following a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Xyrus Torres with about 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Tamaraws had two chances to take the lead late in the fourth, but shots by Pat Sleat and Torres missed.

Remogat’s stellar play in the season continued, finishing with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

He also recorded three steals.

Abdul Sawat followed with 20 points for UE.

Bautista led FEU with 21 points. LJay Gonzales had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

UE is now holding a 4-6 win-loss slate, identical with the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The two are currently behind the 5-5 Adamson.

FEU, meanwhile, dropped to 3-7.

