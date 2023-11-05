^

Sports

Pagunsan fouls up at the finish, tumbles to joint eighth after 72

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 5:11pm
Pagunsan fouls up at the finish, tumbles to joint eighth after 72
Juvic Pagunsan

MANILA, Philippines -- Juvic Pagunsan lost his touch, rhythm – and patience – trying to whip up a stretch-run charge as he dropped three strokes on the final hole to end up with a 72 and tumble to joint eighth in the Mynavi ABC Championship topped by Keita Nakajima in Hyogo Prefecture Sunday.

The halfway co-leader rebounded from an opening hole bogey with five birdies in the next 11 holes to put himself in contention for a runner-up finish at 19-under overall with Nakajima too far ahead at 22-under in the same stretch.

But a bogey on No. 14 stalled Pagunsan’s momentum and after failed bids to land another birdie in the next three holes, including on the par-5 15th, he went for broke on the 18th, also a par-5, but made a triple-bogey instead for a 34-38.

He finished with a 273 for a share of eighth with three others as Nakajima ran away with a championship with a fiery 66 spiked by an eagle on No. 15 and a birdie on the last.

Nakajima totaled 264 and won by three over South African Shaun Norris and Mikumu Horikawa, who also closed out with six-under cards at the ABC Golf Club course.

Filipino-American Justin delos Santos wound up with a 71 and tied for 29th at 281.

It was a sorry windup for Pagunsan, the former Asian Tour No. 1, who sparked hopes for a third Japan Golf Tour victory with a second round 64 that left him tied with Horiwaka. Though he slipped to joint fourth with a 70 Saturday and fell by three off Nakajima, the multi-titled Philippine Golf Tour campaigner still nurtured hopes for at least a strong finish, particularly after overcoming a shaky start with a scorching fightback that featured birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 7, 10 and 12.

vuukle comment

GOLF

JUVIC PAGUNSAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas hang on to neutralize Bombers

Altas hang on to neutralize Bombers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Perpetual Help Altas averted a collapse and stunned the JRU Heavy Bombers, 72-61, in their NCAA Season 99 collision Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jumamoy makes most of license to shoot, emerges as NU hero vs Ateneo

Jumamoy makes most of license to shoot, emerges as NU hero vs Ateneo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With guard Steve Nash Enriquez missing another game and Kean Baclaan struggling the whole game, the NU Bulldogs were in search...
Sports
fbtw
Jumamoy, Figueroa take charge as Bulldogs nip Blue Eagles

Jumamoy, Figueroa take charge as Bulldogs nip Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Reinhard Jumamoy waxed hot and helped the NU Bulldogs deal the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles their third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons soar past hapless Tigers

Falcons soar past hapless Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons pulled away late in the fourth quarter and edged the UST Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

Warriors edge Thunder in dramatic style as NBA Cup tips off

1 day ago
Golden State star Stephen Curry drained the winning layup with two-tenths of a second remaining Friday as the Warriors opened...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons put clamps on Blue Eagles for solo 2nd in UAAP women's hoops

Maroons put clamps on Blue Eagles for solo 2nd in UAAP women's hoops

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons exacted revenge on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 71-48, as they rose to solo second in the UAAP Season 86...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles urged to embrace pressure, block the noise as losses pile up

Blue Eagles urged to embrace pressure, block the noise as losses pile up

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles are finding themselves in unfamiliar territory as they currently place outside of the upper half of...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics remain NBA's last unbeaten as Tatum leads win at Nets

Celtics remain NBA's last unbeaten as Tatum leads win at Nets

5 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to power Boston to a 124-114 victory at Brooklyn on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs fend off Tigresses in heated affair

Lady Bulldogs fend off Tigresses in heated affair

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to have the number of the UST Golden Tigresses as they squeaked past in overtime, 77-76, in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with