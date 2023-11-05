^

Sports

Toto Japan Classic: Saso winds up joint 34th; Inami triumphs

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 3:13pm
Toto Japan Classic: Saso winds up joint 34th; Inami triumphs
Yuka Saso
https: / / www.lpga.or.jp / news / info

MANILA, Philippines -- Yuka Saso crashed with a faulty start but fought back five birdies in the last 13 holes but her 71 dropped her to joint 34th in the Toto Japan Classic won by local ace Mone Inami in Omitama, Ibaraki Sunday.

Targeting a solid start coming off a third round 67, Saso instead went on a bogey slide, dropping strokes in the first four holes and needed to flash resiliency and birdie Nos. 6, 7, 13, 15 and 17 to rescue a 71.

But she fell 10 spots from a previous share of 24th with a 13-under 275 total, nine strokes behind Inami, who hit a clutch birdie on No. 17 and finished with a 69 to beat Seon Woo Bae, who shot a 67, by one with a 22-under 266 total.

The Korean actually tied Inami on top in a flight head, also after a birdie on the penultimate hole, for a five-under card. But Inami regained the lead with her own birdie and clinched the victory with a closing par.

Third round co-leader Shiho Kuwaki carded a 71 and tied Bae at second.

Nasa Hataoka, who joined Kuwaki on top after 54 holes, limped with a 74 and fell to joint eighth at 270.

Meanwhile, Saso will take another break in this week’s The Annnika drive by Gainbridge at Pelican tournament in Belleaire, Florida to prepare for the money-rich CME Group Tour Championship on November 16-19 in Naples, also in Florida.

Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina will see action in the Annika tilt with the former hard-pressed to put up a strong showing and keep her spot in the Top 60 of the Race to CME Globe for a chance to compete in the $7-million event.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan is currently at No. 57 boosted by her strong showing in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship where she tied for third, and in The Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America, where she tied for second.

vuukle comment

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs back in Top 2 hunt

Bulldogs back in Top 2 hunt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
National U revamped its twice-to-beat bid with a repeat win over reigning champion Ateneo, 65-61, as Adamson gained solo fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Jumamoy makes most of license to shoot, emerges as NU hero vs Ateneo

Jumamoy makes most of license to shoot, emerges as NU hero vs Ateneo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
With guard Steve Nash Enriquez missing another game and Kean Baclaan struggling the whole game, the NU Bulldogs were in search...
Sports
fbtw
Altas hang on to neutralize Bombers

Altas hang on to neutralize Bombers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Perpetual Help Altas averted a collapse and stunned the JRU Heavy Bombers, 72-61, in their NCAA Season 99 collision Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Jumamoy, Figueroa take charge as Bulldogs nip Blue Eagles

Jumamoy, Figueroa take charge as Bulldogs nip Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Reinhard Jumamoy waxed hot and helped the NU Bulldogs deal the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles their third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs fend off Tigresses in heated affair

Lady Bulldogs fend off Tigresses in heated affair

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to have the number of the UST Golden Tigresses as they squeaked past in overtime, 77-76, in...
Sports
fbtw
AP.Bren opens M5 with rematch vs Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls

AP.Bren opens M5 with rematch vs Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The M5 World Championship will open with a rematch of the M2 Grand Finals clash: the Philippines' AP.Bren versus Myanmar's...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs get coach's stamp of approval with bounce-back win vs Blue Eagles

Bulldogs get coach's stamp of approval with bounce-back win vs Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
NU Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa was happy to see his players refocus on their ultimate goal in UAAP Season 86 after a tough...
Sports
fbtw
Dutchman aims to assert triathlon supremacy anew in IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa

Dutchman aims to assert triathlon supremacy anew in IRONMAN 70.3 P Princesa

4 hours ago
Five months after ruling the full IRONMAN Philippines in exacting conditions in Subic, Dutchman Eric van der Linden is back...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with