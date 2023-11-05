^

Huge field vies in Mabuhay Miles golf tilt revival

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 2:51pm
MANILA, Philippines -- A merry mix of players belonging to the fields of business here and abroad make up the full 300-strong field of the revival of the Philippine Airlines' Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational golf tournament unfolding Monday at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

PAL president and CEO Capt. Stanley Ng will be among the top executives to hit the ceremonial drive before the 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Player and Palmer courses.

"It's our way of giving back to our most valued clients," said Ng. "Golf is also a way for us to get in touch, spend time with them and for all of the players to have the chance to get to know each other."

Carrying the theme "Reviving Legends," the 18-hole tournament has, since its inception in 1992, been graced by the veritable bigwigs in business and several other fields, all of them members of the upper echelon of PAL's frequent flier program.

The event went into a hiatus during the pandemic and its return this year will be its 27th staging overall as the Philippines' top airline offers attractive prizes while fostering friendly competition and camaraderie.

Movie actor and now Ormoc Rep. Richard Gomez will also take part, while the Class A race will be bannered by former national pool member Brixton Aw and Interclub standouts RJ Rizada and Edmund Yee.

Rizada and Yee played competitive basketball at different levels in the past before taking up golf and helping Tagaytay and Luisita in the Regular Men's and Senior divisions, respectively, of the PAL Interclub, the annual event considered to be the Philippines' unofficial national team championship. 

A Chery Tiggo 5X Pro Comfort, a Get Go golf cart and a P100,000 Free Play Certificate from Okada are up for grabs for the first three aces over both courses.

The lowest gross champion will win a trophy and 120,000 Mabuhay Miles while the net champion will win 140,000 Mabuhay Miles, plus a trophy.

