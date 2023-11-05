^

Maroons put clamps on Blue Eagles for solo 2nd in UAAP women's hoops

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 2:27pm
Favour Onoh finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds for UP.
MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons exacted revenge on the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 71-48, as they rose to solo second in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball standings at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The Maroons, who suffered their first loss of the season against the Blue Eagles, played inspired basketball led by Louna Ozar and Favour Onoh to improve their record to 8-2.

UP pulled away in the third quarter where they outscored Ateneo, 26-15, to seize control of the game.

But it was the Maroons’ defense that proved pivotal to the victory as they locked down both Kacey Dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson as they were limited to just nine and six points, respectively.

After the game, UP head coach Paul Ramos praised his players for their stingy defense that also forced 38 turnovers.

“It’s a team effort. We respected the skills and the talent of the opponent. Kacey [Dela Rosa] is a really hard player to defend, and even [Jhazmin] Joson,” said Ramos.
 
“We just committed to disrupt their game and take them out of their comfort zone and I’m really just proud that we stuck to the game plan, we achieved what we wanted for this game,” he added.

Ozar top-scored for UP with 17 points, she also proved to be a pest on defense with four steals, along with two boards and two assists.

Onoh, meanwhile, finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four blocks.

Kaye Pesquera chipped in 11 points.

Junize Calago led Ateneo in the losing effort with 15 points. The Blue Eagles fall to 6-4.

UP hopes to stretch their win streak to three against the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, November 8. Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles hope for a bounce back victory against Adamson on the same day.

