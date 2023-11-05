^

Lady Bulldogs fend off Tigresses in heated affair

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 1:27pm
NU's Karl Pingol
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs continued to have the number of the UST Golden Tigresses as they squeaked past in overtime, 77-76, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

The defending champions forced overtime thanks to a game-tying triple by Kristine Cayabyab at the end of regulation, negating a previous 3-pointer by Kent Pastrana that had UST ahead, 72-69, with 12 ticks left in regulation.

But it was Gypsy Canuto who became the hero in overtime as she sank her first shot of the game on a jumper to pull the Lady Bulldogs ahead for good, 77-76 with 1.2 left in the extra period.

NU needed to outbattle their España-based rivals as UST battled back from down 17 points in the third quarter.

From down 10 in the final canto, UST unleashed a 14-1 run that led to their three-point lead before Cayabyab’s game-tying trey.

As tempers flared late in the extra period, it was the championship experience from NU’s side that prevailed as they improved to 9-1 for the season.

“It was a highly emotional, highly physical and quality basketball that we had this morning and if you remember, before the season started, I told you guys that UST is the team to beat that’s why we really prepared hard for them,” said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Karl Pingol provided the steady offense for NU as she finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Princess Fabruada and Cayabyab added 11 markers each in the victory.
Pastrana paced UST in the loss with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

NU faces La Salle next on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s UAAP women’s basketball finals as UST, who are now 7-3, will look to return to the win column against the listless UE Lady Warriors also on Wednesday.

