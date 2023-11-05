^

Teamwork, chemistry crucial for Hotshots as new PBA season beckons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 10:57am
Magnolia Hotshots' Jio Jalalon
MANILA, Philippines -- While the team is supposedly not that strong on paper, the Magnolia Hotshots will be banking on  teamwork and chemistry as they kicks off their PBA Season 48 campaign Sunday night.

Magnolia and the TNT Tropang Giga will battle it out on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero told reporters that while other teams, including TNT, are more talented and are stronger, they will be banking on their chemistry.

“I am just happy that although we’re not that strong on paper, I’m very happy with the way we treat each other. The chemistry and teamwork, those are our advantages or strengths,” Victolero told reporters.

“These guys, they have been together for quite some time now. And, we’re just watching every single practice on how they are executing on both ends of the floor,” he added.

Magnolia, which swept the PBA on Tour preseason tournament, will be spearheaded by import Tyler Bey.

Paul Lee, Jio Jalalon, Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Mark Barroca and Jerrick Ahanmisi remain to be the key cogs for the Hotshots.

Abueva, however, is set to miss some time as he recovers from surgery for his hemorrhoids.

Also backstopping the team are Rafi Reavis, Abu Tratter, James Laput, Aris Dionisio and Russel Escoto, among others.

The role players are as big a help as the stars in the team, Victolero stressed, and it would help them going forward.

“This is one of the biggest things that I am proud of, how the team was built. They really know their role in the team,” the coach said.

While TNT, Ginebra and San Miguel are the teams to beat this season, Magnolia is also not discounting the rest of the league.

“We cannot relax. We do not want to relax even to the teams that are on our level. We just want to try and prepare hard,” said Victolero.

The TNT-Magnolia matchup will be the main event of the PBA season opener on Sunday.

The inaugurals will start with the Season 47 Leo Awards at 4 p.m., where the PBA season 47 Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, the Most Improved Player, Sportsmanship Award and the All-Defensive Team will be announced.

The opening ceremonies will be held at 5 p.m.

