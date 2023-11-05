^

Falcons taking it one game at a time as Final 4 race heats up

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 10:20am
Adamson head coach Nash Racela
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With four games remaining in the UAAP Season 86 elimination round for the Adamson Soaring Falcons, they are currently sitting solidly on the fourth spot.

With their win over the UST Growling Tigers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ loss against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, the Soaring Falcons are now 5-5, a full game ahead of the defending champions’ 4-6 record.

While this is the scenario, Adamson is taking things one game at a time, head coach Nash Racela said.

“We’re pretty much in the hunt, just like [Ateneo] that want[s to be] in the Final Four,” Racela told reporters after their 61-53 victory over UST.

He underscored the importance of being realistic, and that the only thing they could do is give their best to attain a fighting chance for the “surprise” semis ticket.

“There’s expectation and there’s reality. Reality is always based on what’s happening and right now we’re happy that we’re competing and we have the chance to the final four, even though we are not expected to enter [the playoffs], ” Racela said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Of course, there are others that are expected there. But, we’ll do our best, we’ll try to give ourselves a chance. Hopefully. But, we just take it one game at a time,” he added.

Last year, Adamson also surprised the league as they went to the Final Four at the expense of the favored La Salle Green Archers, whom they knocked off in the playoff for fourth.

This time around, with the injury of star point guard Jerom Lastimosa, Adamson banked on strong performances by Joshua Yerro, Joem Sabandal, Monty Montebon and Ced Manzano as they aim to take another crack at the playoffs.

The road, however, is a bit tough as they will face La Salle, Ateneo, NU and the UE Red Warriors in their last four elimination games.

“We’re done with UST, so the next opponent is La Salle. We’ll focus on La Salle first,” Racela stressed.

Ateneo, meanwhile, will try to climb out of their hole as they face UST, Adamson, UE and La Salle in its last stretch.

