Jumamoy makes most of license to shoot, emerges as NU hero vs Ateneo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 8:14pm
Reinhard Jumamoy (44) shot the lights out against the Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With guard Steve Nash Enriquez missing another game and Kean Baclaan struggling the whole game, the NU Bulldogs were in search of a spark, especially against the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles in Saturday's UAAP Season 86 men's basketball action.

And they found it in rookie Reinhard Jumamoy.

Jumamoy, who did not play in the Bulldogs’ last game against the La Salle Green Archers on October 28, made his first eight field goals before missing his final two attempts in the fourth quarter.

He finished with 21 points against Ateneo, as he made five-of-six from 3-point territory and three-of-four from inside the arc.

Jumamoy’s former college career-high before the Ateneo game was just five points.

He scored five points twice -- against the UE Red Warriors and the Adamson Soaring Falcons on October 18 and October 21, respectively.

The point guard scored only 18 total points in six games he played in.

While Jumamoy’s explosion came as a bit of a surprise, NU head coach Jeff Napa said it was not that shocking for the team.

Napa bared that the guard was still recovering from a previous injury, and that they were just forced to field him.

“He was still feeling something, but we just forced it. Maybe, he just thought of stepping up because [Enriquez] is still missing, but despite that, we know what he is capable of,” the coach told reporters in Filipino.

“He is just quiet, but we know he brings a lot to the table. Maybe, the other team just forgot who Jumamoy is but we know who he is,” he added.

The outspoken coach revealed that they scold Jumamoy when he is “shy” of shooting the ball.

“It is a good thing that he took charge because Baclaan was off.”

Jumamoy, for his part, said that being given the green light was “a very big thing” for him as a rookie.

“I thank the Lord, first and foremost. The trust of the coaches, [the management] and my teammates, I am very thankful to it,” he said.

“I am thankful because my shots were falling. They told me to just shoot. So, the green light for me was a very big deal, as a rookie,” he added.

He added that he dedicated the win to Enriquez, whom he described as one of the team’s leaders.

“I just grabbed the opportunity when it presented itself.”

Jumamoy and NU will try to continue their momentum when they face the FEU Tamaraws on November 8, Wednesday, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
