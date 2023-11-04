^

Sports

TNT secures Miller as import

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 1:21pm
TNT secures Miller as import
Quincy Miller (30) was tapped as TNT Tropang Giga's import -- for now.
East Asia Super League (EASL)

MANILA, Philippines -- Just in time for opening of the new PBA season, the TNT Tropang Giga has secured its import.

TNT, which will be missing super import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for a few games, has officially tapped Quincy Miller.

Miller, who played for TNT for the East Asia Super League (EASL,) will suit up while Hollis-Jefferson is out, head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.

“Quincy [is] suiting up for a few games for Rondae,” Lastimosa said in a message.

Miller also earlier played for the Converge FiberXers.

TNT will be facing the Magnolia Hotshots Sunday in the PBA Season 48 opener.

Lastimosa, earlier in the week, said Hollis-Jefferson was hospitalized for gastroenteritis.

“He went into IV and he was there for a couple of days in the hospital, dehydrated, and he’s so much better now,” the coach told reporters after the Tropang Giga’s 75-66 loss to the Chiba Jets in Santa Rosa, Laguna Wednesday.

Back then, Lastimosa and Miller bared that the latter’s rights were still with Converge, and that the FiberXers “still won’t release” Miller.

A few days later, the matter seemed settled.

As the lone import for TNT during the EASL matchup with Chiba, Miller finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
