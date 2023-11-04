Pacers edge Cavs for NBA in-season tourney win

MANILA, Philippines -- The Indiana Pacers won the first in-season tournament game in NBA history as they squeaked past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-116, Saturday morning (Manila time.)

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, waxed hot with 38 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Indiana led by as much as 18 points, 67-49, in the second quarter after a Bruce Brown layup.

But the Cavaliers stormed back and eventually took the lead, 87-86, in the third quarter following a pair of free throws by Jarrett Allen.

A Max Strus 3-pointer gave Cleveland a 105-101 advantage with 6:45 left in the game.

The Pacers, however, scored nine straight points capped by a Myles turner jumper to take a 110-105 lead with 4:22 remaining.

A Mitchell pull-up jumper cut the lead to one, 115-114, with less than two minutes left.

Indiana ended the game with a 6-2 run the rest of the way.

Brown seconded Turner’s output with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 13 assists.

Seven Cavaliers ended in double digits.

Evan Mobley and Garland had 14 points apiece.

According to the NBA, the in-season tournament will consist of two stages -- the group play and the knockout rounds.

There are a total of six groups -- three groups for each of the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Tournament games will be played every Tuesday and Friday (US time.)

The championship will be held next month.