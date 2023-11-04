^

Sports

Eala falls short, exits W60 Nantes singles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 10:54am
Eala falls short, exits W60 Nantes singles
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala started strong but ran out of gas as she crashed out of the W60 Nantes competition Friday night (Manila time) against Gabriela Knutson, 6-2, 3-6, 1-6.

Czechia’s Knutson overcame a slow start and found her bearings in the second set as she completed the massive comeback.

Eala, ranked 193rd in the world, easily took the first set as she stormed to a 5-1 lead early.

After Knutson won the seventh game, the Filipina closed down the set and looked prime to barge into the finals of the tournament.

However, the 179th tennister in the world vented her ire against Eala, as she took a 3-1 advantage early.

She, then, finished the set stronger.

By then, the 18-year-old Filipina seemed gassed as the 26-year-old Knutson threw everything she had.

Knutson recorded six service aces against Eala, who had three of her own.

The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist notched six double faults.

Knutson won 40 receiving points compared to 28 for the Filipina.

She also slightly won more service points, with 49 compared to Eala’s 45.

Knutson will be facing the tournament’s one-seed, France’s Oceane Dodin, Saturday night in the competition's finals. 

Eala will be setting her sights on the W40 Petange in Luxembourg next. It will start on November 13.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bishop to bring a lot to Kings&rsquo; lair

Bishop to bring a lot to Kings’ lair

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The “Justin Brownlee Effect” is a tough act to follow but Barangay Ginebra import Tony Bishop is ready for the...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates shoot down Cardinals

Pirates shoot down Cardinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates used a furious third quarter run as they held on to defeat the Mapua Cardinals, 86-82, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs, Eagles collide as UAAP hoops returns from short break

Bulldogs, Eagles collide as UAAP hoops returns from short break

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Second-running National University tries to stay on its lane to the Final Four and a twice-to-beat bonus as reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw

Blazing Builders triumph

12 hours ago
St. Gerrard Construction-Benilde’s two-week wait to showcase its wares resulted in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Philippine Coast Guard as the Blazing Builders flexed their muscles early then held sway...
Sports
fbtw
Generals knock Knights out of Final Four contention

Generals knock Knights out of Final Four contention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The EAC Generals strengthened their Final Four bid after scoring a crucial 82-69 win over the Letran Knights Friday afternoon...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Last-hole miscue stalls Saso's charge

Last-hole miscue stalls Saso's charge

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Yuka Saso missed completing her big second round fightback with a last-hole mishap on No. 9 as she ended up with a 68 and...
Sports
fbtw
On-fire Petro Gazz puts win streak on the line vs Chery Tiggo

On-fire Petro Gazz puts win streak on the line vs Chery Tiggo

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Petro Gazz sets out to sustain its momentum as it tackles an equally dangerous Chery Tiggo Saturday in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
800 swimmers to test mettle in SLP Distance tilt

800 swimmers to test mettle in SLP Distance tilt

20 hours ago
A total of 800 young swimmers are expected to compete in the second series of The Distance Swim Super Series slayed November...
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan explodes with 64, ties for Mynavi ABC lead

Pagunsan explodes with 64, ties for Mynavi ABC lead

By Jan Veran | 21 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan fueled his bid for a second Japan Golf Tour victory in the season about to end as he sizzled with a solid eight-under...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with