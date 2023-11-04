Eala falls short, exits W60 Nantes singles

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala started strong but ran out of gas as she crashed out of the W60 Nantes competition Friday night (Manila time) against Gabriela Knutson, 6-2, 3-6, 1-6.

Czechia’s Knutson overcame a slow start and found her bearings in the second set as she completed the massive comeback.

Eala, ranked 193rd in the world, easily took the first set as she stormed to a 5-1 lead early.

After Knutson won the seventh game, the Filipina closed down the set and looked prime to barge into the finals of the tournament.

However, the 179th tennister in the world vented her ire against Eala, as she took a 3-1 advantage early.

She, then, finished the set stronger.

By then, the 18-year-old Filipina seemed gassed as the 26-year-old Knutson threw everything she had.

Knutson recorded six service aces against Eala, who had three of her own.

The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medalist notched six double faults.

Knutson won 40 receiving points compared to 28 for the Filipina.

She also slightly won more service points, with 49 compared to Eala’s 45.

Knutson will be facing the tournament’s one-seed, France’s Oceane Dodin, Saturday night in the competition's finals.

Eala will be setting her sights on the W40 Petange in Luxembourg next. It will start on November 13.