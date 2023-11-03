^

Sports

Pirates shoot down Cardinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 6:10pm
Pirates shoot down Cardinals
Lyceum's Shawn Umali (28) had 17 points for Lyceum.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Lyceum Pirates used a furious third quarter run as they held on to defeat the Mapua Cardinals, 86-82, in their NCAA Season 99 hoops clash Friday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Lyceum is now sharing the top spot with Mapua in the NCAA men's basketball competition.

With the game tied at 40 with 1:56 remaining in the first half, Lyceum finished the quarter with eight straight points to take a 48-40 lead heading into the half.

The hot run continued as the Pirates unleashed a 13-2 run in the third quarter, as their lead ballooned to 19, 61-42, with 6:44 remaining in the canto.

It looked like the Pirates would breeze through to the end, but the Cardinals stormed back in the final quarter.

They cut the lead to just three, 82-85, with 27 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer by Clint Escamis.

A split from the free throw line from Alvin Penafiel gave Lyceum a much-needed four-point spread that put the game out of reach.

Paolo Hernandez missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Patrick Montano had 18 points for the Pirates. He was followed by bruising big man Shawn Umali with 17 markers.

Escamis finished with 25 points for Mapua.

Jopet Soriano and Marc Cuenco chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

With the win, both teams are now holding a 9-3 win-loss slate heading into the final stretch of games in the tournament.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LYCEUM PIRATES

MAPUA CARDINALS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Coaching legend Knight passes on at 83

19 hours ago
American college basketball coaching legend Bob Knight, an outspoken and controversial figure who guided the United States to 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold, died Wednesday. He was 83.
Sports
fbtw
Chiba Jets continue to take off despite &lsquo;murderous&rsquo; schedule

Chiba Jets continue to take off despite ‘murderous’ schedule

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite a grueling schedule, fatigue was not a factor for the Chiba Jets, head coach John Patrick said.
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There is no backing off for reigning champion Nueva Ecija as it fights to live another day against the visiting San Juan in...
Sports
fbtw
Eala advances to Last 8 in Nantes

Eala advances to Last 8 in Nantes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala carved out a gritty 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey to barge into the quarterfinals of the W60 Nantes...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
On-fire Petro Gazz puts win streak on the line vs Chery Tiggo

On-fire Petro Gazz puts win streak on the line vs Chery Tiggo

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Petro Gazz sets out to sustain its momentum as it tackles an equally dangerous Chery Tiggo Saturday in the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
800 swimmers to test mettle in SLP Distance tilt

800 swimmers to test mettle in SLP Distance tilt

3 hours ago
A total of 800 young swimmers are expected to compete in the second series of The Distance Swim Super Series slayed November...
Sports
fbtw
Pagunsan explodes with 64, ties for Mynavi ABC lead

Pagunsan explodes with 64, ties for Mynavi ABC lead

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan fueled his bid for a second Japan Golf Tour victory in the season about to end as he sizzled with a solid eight-under...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama drops career-high 38 points as Spurs eclipse Suns

Wembanyama drops career-high 38 points as Spurs eclipse Suns

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama erupted for 38 points as to power the San Antonio Spurs over the returning Devin Booker...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with