Bulldogs, Eagles collide as UAAP hoops returns from short break

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 4:51pm
NU head coach Jeff Napa
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
9 a.m. – UE vs AdU (women)
11 a.m. – FEU vs DLSU (women)
2 p.m. – AdU vs UST (men)
4 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (men)

MANILA, Philippines -- Second-running National University tries to stay on its lane to the Final Four and a twice-to-beat bonus as reigning champion Ateneo eyes to restabilize its shaky drive so far in a crucial duel in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Bulldogs (7-2) and the Blue Eagles (4-5) in an uncharted territory at fifth spot meet at 4 p.m. for the main event of the double-header as the league returns to fold after a week-long break.

Adamson (4-5), currently clinging at No. 4, and the listless University Santo Tomas (1-8) also battle at 2 p.m., serving as prelude to an explosive weekend bill that also features University of the East (3-6) against Far Eastern U (3-6) and leader University of the Philippines (8-1) against the red-hot La Salle (6-3) tomorrow.

But the spotlight for now is on the Bulldogs, minus a bevy of core players, and the full-strength Blue Eagles out to stay afloat as the  Final Four race heats up.

Both teams were coming off defeats, with NU having its five-game winning streak halted at the hands of La Salle, 88-78, and the Blue Eagles surrendering a narrow 65-60 to the Maroons in a finals rematch.

NU missed the services of ace point guard Steve Nash Enrique (jaw) and Jolo Manansala as La Salle avenged its 80-77 overtime loss in the first round.

“Against Ateneo, hopefully may mag-next man up. Hindi rason yung mga wala dito. Ang question ko dito yung effort. ‘Yun ang battlecry namin talaga,” said coach Jeff Napa as Enriquez is likely to return in a key duel with the Blue Eagles.

Enriquez, who underwent operation last week after dislocating his jaw, already joined the Bulldogs’ practice and will face a protective face gear if given the clearance to play, according to Napa.

With or without a full squad, Ateneo expects nothing short of a gritty fight from the Bulldogs with the No. 1 seed on mind just behind the pace-setting UP.

“I’ve said from the beginning of the season in the press conference that NU is a really tough team. I know wants NU to get healthier,” said Baldwin, who will be relying on Chris Koon, Kai Ballungay, Joseph Obasa, Jared Brown and Mason Amos.

“Inspite of that, their core is still really talented and really tough. And they’re really playing for the No.1. seed. They’re not gonna be easy."

