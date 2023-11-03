On-fire Petro Gazz puts win streak on the line vs Chery Tiggo

Games Saturday

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal

4 p.m.- Gerflor vs PLDT

6 p.m.- Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz sets out to sustain its momentum as it tackles an equally dangerous Chery Tiggo Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Angels should come in oozing with confidence off an emphatic 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 victory over the title-contending F2 Logistics Cargo Movers just this Thursday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna when they collide with the Crossovers in the main game of a heavy triple bill at 6 p.m.

It was the All-Filipino Conference runner-up’s fourth win in row that put it alongside familiar rival Creamline at the helm.

And Petro Gazz’s rookie coach Timmy Sto. Tomas knew they’re in for another tough ride against a Chery Tiggo currently in a three-way logjam for No. 3 with Choco Mucho and PLDT with a 3-1 card apiece.

“Alam natin very competitive Chery Tiggo. Individually, they have material, syempre kailangan aralin mabuti sistema nila at kung paano maglaro so that we can get the win again this Saturday,” said Sto. Tomas, who got the call to take over the coaching reins after his predecessor Oliver Almadro was promoted to a higher position in the team.

One of the biggest reasons for the Angels’ upheaval was Ranya Musa, who stepped up big in the F2 win after firing 11 points.

“Nagtitiwala ako sa teammates ko especially ke ate Djanel, sya po setter and nag dadrive sa team,” said Musa referring to former teammate Djanel Cheng.

Meanwhile, sister teams PLDT and Cignal (2-2) try to climb up the ladder as they battle Gerflor (0-4) at 4 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-5) at 2 p.m., respectively.