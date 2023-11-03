800 swimmers to test mettle in SLP Distance tilt

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 800 young swimmers are expected to compete in the second series of The Distance Swim Super Series slayed November 25-26 at the Muntinlupa Aquatics Center in Brgy. Tunasan, Muntinlupa City.

Organized by Swim League Philippines in collaboration with the Muntinlupa City Government, the tournament is open to all young swimmers regardless of swimming club and affiliation.

"Swim League Philippines (SLP) is united in the call of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) for cooperation and unity to end divisiveness in the aquatics community. All of us are partners in a mission to strengthen sports by having a solid grassroots development program," said SLP president Fred Ancheta-Galang.

The tournament is open to swimmers in Class A, B, C, D and Motivational category. Ancheta said there is also a division for para-swimmers and coaches, former athletes and trainers (Masters).

"We have already received feelers from different swimming clubs and at this early stage, we will reach 800 participants," said Acheta.

For those who wish to join and are interested in participating, contact the SLP Secretariat at mobile no. 0917-7140077 or send a message to swimleaguephilippine[email protected]. Inquiries can also be sent to [email protected].

Ancheta also announced the successful SLP-AOSI tryouts that will form the team for next year's Asian Open School Invitational (AOSI) Aquatic Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The tryouts were held in SLP tournaments last October 7 (Muntinlupa Aquatic Center), October 14 (Cebu City), October 14 (Isabela City) and October 28 (Rizal Memorial Sports Complex).