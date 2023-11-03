^

Wembanyama drops career-high 38 points as Spurs eclipse Suns

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 1:26pm
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns talks with Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs following their NBA game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 02, 2023.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama erupted for 38 points as to power the San Antonio Spurs over the returning Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, 132-121, Friday morning (Manila time) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

The Spurs repeated against the Suns also at the latter’s home court, where they stole a 115-114 victory last Tuesday. 

Wembanyama shot 15-of-26 from the field, three of six from the 3-point line, and missed just one of his six free throws to finish with an impressive statline of 38 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and a steal. 

It is the 19-year-old rookie’s best game in the league so far. 

San Antonio started the game hot, storming to a 39-20 lead after the first. 

The Spurs led by as much as 27 points in the game. 

However, Phoenix’s firepower helped the Suns climb back out of the hole and tie the game at 116 following a 3-pointer by Keita Bates-Diop with more than four minutes left. 

The Spurs, however, caught fire and unleashed 12 straight points capped by a Wembanyama turnaround jumper that gave them a 128-116 lead with 1:35 remaining. 

In that stretch, Wembanyama scored 10 points. 

Aside from the 7-foot-4 unicorn, five other Spurs finished in double figures for San Antonio. 

Zach Collins had 19 points and eight rebounds for the 3-2 Spurs. 

Booker, who returned to the lineup after recovering from a left ankle sprain, finished with 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in 35 minutes of play to lead Phoenix. 

Kevin Durant had 28 points and six rebounds for the Suns. 

Phoenix dropped to 2-3 for the season.

