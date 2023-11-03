Alvin Aguilar's young daughter Aielle becomes 2-time jiu-jitsu world champ

MANILA, Philippines – On Thursday, the six-year-old daughter of Alvin Aguilar — the founding father of Filipino mixed martial arts — and Maybelline Masuda clinched her second consecutive world title in the 2023 Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

Aguilar banked on her experience, pouncing on local bet Maitha Earani and submitting her with an armbar maneuver in 12 seconds to bag the gold medal in the Girls Kids 2 white belt 17 kg category.

Aleia poses with her medal with the Philippine flag draped around her.

“Great to see my daughter fighting and representing the flag this time. Her hard work, discipline have finally paid off in training all these years,” Alvin Aguilar said. “Last year, I didn’t see it live, so I am happy and we’re all very proud of you for making another historic moment for the Philippines.”

Aleia defeated Brazilian Gabriella Kulzer, 4-1, in the semifinal round.

Aguilar added that her daughter didn’t blink against her opponents every time they tried to fight back.

“She is always ready every time they move, every time they try to something on the mat. She is fearless,” he described.

Alvin, wife Masuda with baby Axelia, son Lucho just witnessed another great performance from Aleia, who also put the Philippine flag all over her shoulder after the magnificent triumph.

The Aguilar family.

Alvin, president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines and founding head of the Universal Reality Combat Championship and DEFTAC Philippines, arrived from Abu Dhabi after guiding the Philippine delegation to a successful campaign in the World Combat Sports as chef de mission.

The Philippines won three gold medals courtesy of Kaila Napolis of jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai pair of Richien Yosorez and Kylie Mallari and taekwondo poomsae Darius Venerable plus five silvers and five bronze medals.