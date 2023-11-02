^

Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 3:41pm
Nueva Ecija fights for dear life vs San Juan in MPBL North semis
With their backs against the wall, the Rice Vanguards beam with hopes in landing a sweet vengeance against rival San Juan to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the MPBL North Division Finals.
MANILA, Philippines – There is no backing off for reigning champion Nueva Ecija as it fights to live another day against the visiting San Juan in the do-or-die Game 2 of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) North Division semifinals at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City. 

Action kicks off at 8 p.m. with the Bong Cuevas-owned Rice Vanguards looking to drag the short best-of-three series to a decider and keep their title repeat hopes flickering.

Nueva Ecija, the No. 2 seed, controlled the majority of Game 1 before faltering late in a tough 86-82 loss, making it a must to get back on track right away starting with a key adjustments in a win-or-go-home duel.

"We didn't finish strong in Game 1. We have to adjust both in our individual and team defense," said coach Jerson Cabiltes as the Rice Vanguards went fire with fire with the Knights only to succumb down the wire.

The usually potent Rice Vanguards' wall allowed four Knights to barge into twin digits, led by Orlan Wamar who fired 19 points on two treys highlighted by the go-ahead lay-up in the waning seconds for an 83-82 lead. 

Nikko Panganiban (17), Zach Huang (13) and Michael Calisaan (10) threw in support for the sixth-seeded San Juan while Marwin Taywan added six, including the dagger trey for the final score. 

But the Rice Vanguards are confident they can neutralize the Knights this time around, getting inspiration from the same feat they had achieved last season after owning the next two games on the heels of a Game 1 defeat in the North Division finals en route to the championship against Zamboanga. 

"We just have to stop them. We need to contain them. Pinahaba lang namin 'yung series. Bawian natin," vowed Cabiltes, banking on the steady attack of Chris Bitoon and Byron Villarias to lead the way.

Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Renz Palma, Jay Collado, Roi Sumang and Pamboy Raymundo are expected to contribute anew as the Rice Vangards lean on the massive support of the Novo Ecijanos.

Meanwhile in the first game, No. 1 Pampanga shoots for the sweep against No. 4 Caloocan to book the first division finals ticket after 74-63 win in Game 1.

