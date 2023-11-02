Eala downs Turkish foe to make W60 Nantes quarters

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is off to the quarterfinals of the W60 Nantes after taking out Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez, 7-6(5), 6-4, in France Wednesday night (Manila time).

Eala, who earlier defeated hometown bet Amandine Hesse, defeated Sonmez, the sixth seed of the tournament.

The Filipina had to storm back and take the first set after tying it at 4-4.

Eala then rode the momentum and took the second set, 6-4, as she entered her first quarterfinals in professional play since the W25 Aldershot.

The 21-year-old Sonmez is currently ranked 163rd in the world in singles’ play.

The 18-year-old Filipina won 37 receiving points compared to 31 for Sonmez.

She also won the services by an inch, winning 39 compared to Sonmez’s 38.

Eala, ranked 193rd in the world, will try and get to the semifinals of the tournament, but she will be facing a formidable foe in France’s Leolia Jeanjean.

The 28-year-old Jeanjean is ranked 135th in the world.

The two will be facing each other Thursday night (Manila time).