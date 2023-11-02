^

Asian Para Games gold medalist Lopez banners Ozamis chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 11:30am
Henry Lopez
Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA, Philippines – Henry Lopez, fresh from his double-gold medal effort in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, will spearhead a head-to-head duel between Mindanao’s finest woodpushers against Visaya’s best as part of the festivities in the 1st Gov. Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival set November 10-12 in Ozamis City.

Lopez, a polio victim from Panabo, Davao del Norte who ended up as one of the most decorated membres of the Philippine para chess team, just recently snared the gold in the men’s individual and team standard P1 class and should come in ready for battle.

Also part Lopez’s team are International Master Richilieu Salcedo III, FIDE Masters Victor Lluch, Austin Jacob Literatus and Ellan Asuela and a slew of local masters that included Joey Florendo, Bob Jones Liwagon, Raymund Salcedo, Lennon Hart Salgados, Jason Salubre, Jonnel Balquin and National Chess Federation of the Philippines board member Rey Urbiztondo.

Olympiad veteran Rico Mascarinas and fellow IMs Joel Pimentel and Kim Steven Yap, FM Mario Mangubat and National Masters Cyril Ortega, Rommel Ganzon, Melben Roque, Rogelio Enriquez, Jason Bandal and Rafael Perez lead the 20-strong Visayas squad.

Other matches featured are Northern Mindanao versus “The Rest of Mindanao” executives headed by national para chess team coach james Infiesto in 23 boards, and Region 10 vs Region 9.

