Pampanga, San Juan eye showdown in MPBL North Division finals

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga and San Juan try to forge a North Division finals tussle when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season Playoffs at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

While the Pampanga Giant Lanterns are predicted to cruise past the Batang Kankaloo at 6 p.m., the San Juan Knights are expected to have a bumpy ride against the defending champion Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards at 8 p.m.

Flaunting a deeper, taller roster, the Giant Lanterns overpowered the Batang Kankaloo, 74-63, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series on October 27.

In contrast, the Knights needed to climb out of a 14-point hole in the third quarter and lean on the sterling plays of Orlan Wamar to stun the Rice Vanguards, 86-82, in the opener of a similar series.

In last year's North finals, San Juan snapped Nueva Ecija's 25-win run in Game 1 only to drop the next two, allowing the Giant Lanterns to clinch the division title before proceeding to beat South Division champion Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines in the National Finals.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Louie Sangalang and Encho Serrano, Pampanga sealed the outcome with a 70-41 spread early in the final quarter, before allowing Caloocan to narrow the gap somewhat behind the 15-point explosion of Paul Sanga in that span.

Baltazar, the MVP race pacesetter, posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three assists to run away with the best player honors and lift the Giant Lanterns to their 13th win at home.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, also the Giant Lanterns' head coach, will also bank on Archie Concepcion, Neil Tolentino, Jayson Castro Apolonio and Arwind Santos to sweep the veteran-laden Caloocan.

San Juan sprung to life through the efforts of Wamar, Nikko Panganiban and Marwin Taywan to snatch victory.

Wamar drove in with 32 seconds left and then found an open Taywan for the game-clinching triple 14 seconds later.

San Juan Coach Randy Alcantara attributed hard work and team effort for the Knights' victory, but cited Wamar in particular.

"He is small, but with a big heart," said Alcantara, referring to his 5-foot-6 prized playmaker.

Wamar wound up with 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals to earn best player honors over Panganiban, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Huang tallied 13 points and eight rebounds, while Calisaan contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

For Nueva Ecija to bounce back, Coach Jerson Cabiltes must harness the full potential of a 15-man rotation led by Will McAloney, Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Chris Bitoon and Byron Villarias.