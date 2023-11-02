^

Sports

Pampanga, San Juan eye showdown in MPBL North Division finals

Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 10:59am
Pampanga, San Juan eye showdown in MPBL North Division finals
Pampanga star Justine Baltazar
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga and San Juan try to forge a North Division finals tussle when they tackle separate rivals on Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season Playoffs at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.

While the Pampanga Giant Lanterns are predicted to cruise past the Batang Kankaloo at 6 p.m., the San Juan Knights are expected to have a bumpy ride against the defending champion Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards at 8 p.m.

Flaunting a deeper, taller roster, the Giant Lanterns overpowered the Batang Kankaloo, 74-63, in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinal series on October 27.

In contrast, the Knights needed to climb out of a 14-point hole in the third quarter and lean on the sterling plays of Orlan Wamar to stun the Rice Vanguards, 86-82, in the opener of a similar series.

In last year's North finals, San Juan snapped Nueva Ecija's 25-win run in Game 1 only to drop the next two, allowing the Giant Lanterns to clinch the division title before proceeding to beat South Division champion Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines in the National Finals.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Louie Sangalang and Encho Serrano, Pampanga sealed the outcome with a 70-41 spread early in the final quarter, before allowing Caloocan to narrow the gap somewhat behind the 15-point explosion of Paul Sanga in that span.

Baltazar, the MVP race pacesetter, posted 17 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three assists to run away with the best player honors and lift the Giant Lanterns to their 13th win at home.

Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, also the Giant Lanterns' head coach, will also bank on Archie Concepcion, Neil Tolentino, Jayson Castro Apolonio and Arwind Santos to sweep the veteran-laden Caloocan.

San Juan sprung to life through the efforts of Wamar, Nikko Panganiban and Marwin Taywan to snatch victory.

Wamar drove in with 32 seconds left and then found an open Taywan for the game-clinching triple 14 seconds later.

San Juan Coach Randy Alcantara attributed hard work and team effort for the Knights' victory, but cited Wamar in particular.

"He is small, but with a big heart," said Alcantara, referring to his 5-foot-6 prized playmaker.

Wamar wound up with 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals to earn best player honors over Panganiban, who posted 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Huang tallied 13 points and eight rebounds, while Calisaan contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

For Nueva Ecija to bounce back, Coach Jerson Cabiltes must harness the full potential of a 15-man rotation led by Will McAloney, Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Chris Bitoon and Byron Villarias.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT...
Sports
fbtw
TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of French foe

Eala makes short work of French foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr...
Sports
fbtw

Is Denver unbeatable?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
After only four games in the NBA season, it’s too early to declare the defending champion Denver Nuggets the runaway favorites to retain the crown even if they’re unbeaten and crushing the opposition...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Masters: Djokovic wins in return; Medvedev loses cool; Zverev grinds through

Paris Masters: Djokovic wins in return; Medvedev loses cool; Zverev grinds through

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic returned to the court on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-3, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga's sluggish start against the Japanese team Chiba Jets in their East Asia Super League (EASL) game was...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga bow to Jets once again

Tropang Giga bow to Jets once again

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Japan’s Chiba Jets foiled Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-less TNT’s bid for a winning home debut in the East Asia Super...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Filipinas dispatched Iran in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, 1-0, to keep their slim hopes for the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with