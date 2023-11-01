Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

The Tropang Giga hit the court on Nov. 1 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna in a return match with Japan’s Chiba Jets that kicks off the home outings for the two PBA ball clubs in the home-and-away regional league.

SANTA ROSA, Laguna -- John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) clash Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here.

In the first EASL game in the Philippines, Chiba rode the interior mastery of Mooney as they erected a 20-point lead, 50-30, as early as the second quarter.

However, TNT, which also lost to the same foes in their first meeting in Japan, stormed back in the third quarter as import Quincy Miller slowly but surely found his groove.

The Tropang Giga cut the lead to just five, 58-53, off a 15-2 run capped by 10 straight points by Miller.

An Asato Ogawa 3-pointer cut the run by TNT.

However, the Tropang Giga were able to keep the lead down to single digits as they tried to claw their way back.

The Tropang Giga were still within striking distance with about six minutes left in the final quarter, 69-63, following a shot by Calvin Oftana.

But this was the only basket of TNT for a five-minute stretch as they entered a scoring drought.

Chiba scored six straight points, the last of which was a 3-pointer by Shuta Hara with 44.7 seconds left, for the dagger, 75-63.

Mooney finished with a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds for Chiba.

DJ Stephens followed suit with 15 points and 10 boards.

Miller led TNT with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tropang Giga missed the services of import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who did not play due to reported gastritis.

Big men JP Erram and Justin Chua, as well as guards RR Pogoy and Mikey Williams, did not suit up for the team.

With the loss, TNT is now 0-2 in the current EASL season. They are yet to notch a victory in the EASL tournament.

Chiba, on the other hand, is undefeated in three outings.