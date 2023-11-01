^

TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 3:16pm
TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL
Calvin Oftana of TNT goes for a lay-up against SMB's Vic Manuel.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super League (EASL) competition Wednesday night.

The two teams will be playing in the Philippines, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Tropang Giga earlier lost against the same team on October 11 in Japan, 93-75, even if they limited superstar Yuki Togashi to just two points back then.

This time around, the PBA squad will have Gilas Pilipinas gunner Calvin Oftana back in the fold.

Oftana, who missed the first game that was just a few days after the Philippines won the gold medal in the 19th Asian Games, will be a key cog for TNT.

He is expected to help imports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller.

Oftana spearheads the roster of TNT, which will also have wing Glenn Khobuntin, guard Jayson Williams and big man Kelly Williams.

Also in the roster are new acquisition Jewel Ponferada and rookie Henry Galinato.

The Tropang Giga, however, will be missing the services of Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, JP Erram and Justin Chua.

Chiba, for its part, will be led by Togashi and imports Justyn Mutts and DJ Stephens.

The Jets currently hold a 2-0 record in the EASL 2023-24 season.

Aside from the win over TNT, they also won over the Taipei Fubon Braves, 85-82.

Before the EASL 2023-24, the reigning PBA Governors’ Cup champion lost both games in the 2023 EASL Champions Week against Japan B.League’s Utsunomiya Brex and the Seoul SK Knights of the Korean Basketball League.

BASKETBALL

EASL

TNT

TROPANG GIGA
