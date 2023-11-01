Filipino runner finishes 13th in US ultramarathon

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino ultrarunner Jivee Tolentino once again proved he's one of the best in the world after placing 13th overall at the 2023 Big Dog's Backyard Ultra Individual World Championships in Bell Buckle, Tennessee in the United States.

"I'm very happy with the result of my race, to break my personal best and set a new course record of 81 loops," said Tolentino, who ran four days non-stop to complete 81 loops (337.50 miles) in 72 hours, 33 minutes and 54 seconds. His previous record was 62 loops set in Rettert, Germany on May 14, 2022.

The Backyard Ultra, which was founded Gary "Lazarus Lake" Cantrell, is not a test of strength or speed but sheer will to win. It is an ultramarathon wherein runners must complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour for as many hours as they can, until only one runner remains.

American Harvey Lewis won the competition after completing 450 miles in 94 hours, 16 minutes and 36 seconds.

"I never expected to conquer 81 loops with my strength. I thank God, my family, Team Lusob and my family's friends in Cleveland (Ohio) and Nashville for supporting me all the way. I dedicate this race to all my kababayans. All Filipinos are strong. Mabuhay tayong lahat," said the 47-year-old Tolentino, who lives in Dublin, Ireland with wife Olga.

He is the nephew of Olympian and 10-time Philippine marathon champion Herman Suizo.

Tolentino also won the 200km Kerry Way Ultra, 137km Ultra X Trail and Belfast-Dublin-Belfast Ultra in Ireland, and the 490km Philippines Run Ultra 490km in Athens, Greece.