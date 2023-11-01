UP coach Monteverde happy to see ex-ward Quiambao thrive with La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — Many were put on notice by La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao after a historic week of performances in the UAAP, leading the Green Archers to two big wins over UST and NU.

Against the second-ranked Bulldogs, Quiambao tallied the first triple-double in the UAAP men’s tournament since CJ Cansino did it in 2018. That alone made the case for the MVP race leader even more convincing.

More than La Salle supporters, though, the second-year player also drew the awe of foes, like that of UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Monteverde handled Quiambao during his high school days, and was more than happy to see his former player get to the next level in the seniors tournament.

“Alam mo pag nagcoach ka ng high school, ang iisipin mo at that given time, nasa high school ka, gusto mo lahat ng player mo you know, makita mo na nagle-level-up,” said Monteverde after UP’s 65-60 win over Ateneo on Sunday.

“So, whether kalaban ko sila or kakampi ko, kasi nakikita ko naman na may napuntahan at the same time tuloy-tuloy ang improvement, syempre as a coach, masaya ako para sa kanila. Para sa kanilang lahat,” he added.

Quiambao was named Rookie of the Year in Season 85, and has been picking up where he left off from his first year as he was the league leader in the men’s MVP race after the opening round.

Now as La Salle seeks a return to the Final Four, Quiambao will look to keep in going in the final stretch of eliminations.

“Sobrang happy ako na nakuha ko yung achievement, pero ‘di pa dito natatapos yun and focus lang kami sa next [game] ang enjoy na muna yung game,” Quiambao said right after tallying the historic feat.

On Sunday, Quiambao and Monteverde are set for a collision course as the Green Archers battle the Fighting Maroons in the main game at the Mall of Asia Arena.