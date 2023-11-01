Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating hometown bet Amandine Hesse, 6-3, 6-2, Tuesday night (Manila time.)

Eala, who has been eliminated in the round of 32 in her past two professional tournaments after winning two bronze medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games, found her winning form against Hesse.

The 18-year-old Filipina’s service game was on point, winning 41 service points compared to just 27 for the 30-year-old local.

She also had two aces in the match.

Eala likewise won a couple more receiving points with 20 compared to Hesse’s 18.

The Filipina, who is currently 193rd in the world, will be facing Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez next.

Sonmez is ranked 163rd in the world and is the sixth seed in the singles’ competition.

Eala will try to win her fifth singles crown, after winning the W25 Roehampton in August.

On Monday, Eala crashed out of the doubles’ competition after starting hot.

Eala and Indonesia’s Jessy Rompies bowed out of the round of 16 against the Russian pair of Ekaterina Reyngold and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-1, 3-6, 6-10.