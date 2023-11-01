^

Sports

Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 9:51am
Eala into W60 Nantes singles round of 16
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has barged into the round of 16 of the W60 Nantes singles competition in France after defeating hometown bet Amandine Hesse, 6-3, 6-2, Tuesday night (Manila time.)

Eala, who has been eliminated in the round of 32 in her past two professional tournaments after winning two bronze medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games, found her winning form against Hesse.

The 18-year-old Filipina’s service game was on point, winning 41 service points compared to just 27 for the 30-year-old local.

She also had two aces in the match.

Eala likewise won a couple more receiving points with 20 compared to Hesse’s 18.

The Filipina, who is currently 193rd in the world, will be facing Turkiye’s Zeynep Sonmez next.

Sonmez is ranked 163rd in the world and is the sixth seed in the singles’ competition.

Eala will try to win her fifth singles crown, after winning the W25 Roehampton in August.

On Monday, Eala crashed out of the doubles’ competition after starting hot.

Eala and Indonesia’s Jessy Rompies bowed out of the round of 16 against the Russian pair of Ekaterina Reyngold and Ekaterina Maklakova, 6-1, 3-6, 6-10.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

22 hours ago
Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...
Sports
fbtw
NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

1 day ago
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Will Brown seek redemption?

Will Brown seek redemption?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
In the 2010-11 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, San Miguel Beer opened the conference with import Ira Brown of Gonzaga Univ...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas face Iran XI in key tiff

Filipinas face Iran XI in key tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The Filipinas vowed to pick themselves up from a deflating 0-8 loss to powerhouse Australia Sunday and fight more furiously...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to Clippers

Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to Clippers

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
NBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic tallies 107th career triple-double as unbeaten Nuggets silence Jazz

Jokic tallies 107th career triple-double as unbeaten Nuggets silence Jazz

21 hours ago
Nikola Jokic bagged the 107th triple double of his career as the Denver Nuggets extended their unbeaten start to the season...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in Philippines

Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
While Philippine tennis has received a shot in the arm with the rise of Alex Eala and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino football fans gather for LaLiga's El Clasico watch party

Filipino football fans gather for LaLiga's El Clasico watch party

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
It's that time of the football season. 
Sports
fbtw
Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming 8th Ballon d'Or

Messi not thinking about long-term future after claiming 8th Ballon d'Or

1 day ago
Lionel Messi said Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he was not thinking about his long-term future as he sought to enjoy winning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with