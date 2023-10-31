Chery Tiggo makes quick work of Gerflor

Games Thursday

(Santa Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

2 p.m. – PLDT vs Nxled

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. – F2 vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo vented its ire on Gerflor with a quick, merciless 25-8, 25-12, 25-20 victory Tuesday to get back on track in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Eya Laure played fierce and unforgiving anew as he paced all scorers with 12 points including 11 on kills as the Crossovers registered their third win in four outings and solidified their perch in the magic four.

It also somehow soothed the pain from Chery Tiggo stinging 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20 heartbreaker to Akari last October 24 in Antipolo City that sent the former’s two-game streak to a screeching halt.

The 24-year-old former University of Santo Tomas super star said it all started from their serve on offense and reception on defense.

“I think nakatulong ang pag focus namin sa service at sa receive syempre, yun naman ang mga dahilan para maka atake kami,” said Laure.

Laure also praised the second unit headed by Princess Robles, who chipped in nine hits, for stepping up big particularly in the third set when the Defenders pushed the Crossovers to the wall and almost snatched the same period.

“Almost everyone nakalaro at nag step up,” she said.

Chery Tiggo mentor Aaron Velez, however, was a little bit disappointed with his team’s third-set performance.

“Kailangan mai-point out pa na we can’t be complacent despite maganda takbo namin. Anything can happen in the blink of an eye, we have to be aware of that,” said Velez.

The Defenders remained winless in four starts.