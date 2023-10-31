Reports: 76ers to trade Harden to Clippers

MANILA, Philippines – NBA star James Harden is headed for the Los Angeles Clippers after his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, have agreed to trade him, reports said Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania later posted on X the players involved in the trade sending Harden to the Clippers.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading James Harden and PJ Tucker to the Los Angeles Clippers for Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and KJ Martin, and draft picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4gwGJgrYUb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2023

Harden, whose tumultuous relationship with the 76ers is about to end, thus forms a triumvirate with fellow NBA All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers.

The 34-year-old guard, who has won three NBA scoring titles and took his second NBA assists crown last season, has not played both in the preseason and in early goings of the current regular season for the Sixers.

Harden has been at odds with 76ers team president Daryl Morey over wanting a long-term contract.

After opting into a one-year deal with the expectation of being traded, no deal for Harden materialized, leaving him calling Morey a liar and saying the ruptured relationship could never be mended. – With a previous report from AFP